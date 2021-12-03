Brazil Dominates Inaugural Junior Pan American Games

2021 JUNIOR PAN AMERICAN GAMES
- November 26th – November 30th
- Cali, Colombia
- LCM (50m)
- Resudlts
The 2021 Junior Pan American Games concluded from Colombia, with this year marking the inaugural edition of the event. Featuring 262 athletes from 33 nations, the competition is generally designed for ages up to 22, with pool swimming specifically allowing athletes born in the years 1999-2006 (aged 15 to 22 as of December 31, 2021).
As we reported, neither Canada nor the United States took part in this first edition of the competition, which meant nations to the tune of Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and more were able to move into the spotlight.
After all was said and done, the nation of Brazil topped the overall swimming medal table, reaping a total of 40 pieces of hardware, including 19 gold medals.
The next closest nation was that of Mexico, collecting 14 medals in total, including 5 gold.
Key Swims
- Breno Correia of Brazil topped the podium in both the men’s 100m and 200m free, registering wining marks of 49.33 and 1:47.46, respectively.
- Aruba’s Patrick Groters got it done for gold in the 200m IM and the 200m back. In the former, the teen produced a winning effort of 2:02.09 while in the latter his mark of 2:01.78 was enough to earn the top prize.
- The women’s 50m and 100m free saw Stephanie Balduccini of Brazil prove unstoppable. She earned gold in the splash n’ dash in a time of 25.47 while a mark of 54.63 rendered her as the gold medalist in the 100m free spring.
- Argentina’s Martina Barbello swept the women’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events. She clocked a time of 1:08.74 in the shorter and 2:30.17 in the longer distance.
- Brazil managed to win all of the relays save the men’s 4x100m medley relay. In that event, the Mexican foursome of Andres Cabrera, Andres Puente, Ascanio Pinto and Diego Camacho earned a winning time of 3:42.67 to reap gold.
While understandable, the opportunity for international experience for USA’s younger swimmers would have been invaluable.