Brazil Dominates Inaugural Junior Pan American Games

2021 JUNIOR PAN AMERICAN GAMES

November 26th – November 30th

Cali, Colombia

LCM (50m)

Resudlts

The 2021 Junior Pan American Games concluded from Colombia, with this year marking the inaugural edition of the event. Featuring 262 athletes from 33 nations, the competition is generally designed for ages up to 22, with pool swimming specifically allowing athletes born in the years 1999-2006 (aged 15 to 22 as of December 31, 2021).

As we reported, neither Canada nor the United States took part in this first edition of the competition, which meant nations to the tune of Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and more were able to move into the spotlight.

After all was said and done, the nation of Brazil topped the overall swimming medal table, reaping a total of 40 pieces of hardware, including 19 gold medals.

The next closest nation was that of Mexico, collecting 14 medals in total, including 5 gold.

Key Swims