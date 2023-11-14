Italy Looks To Make Waves With 30-Strong Roster For European SC Championships

The 2023 Nico Sapio Trophy wrapped up over the weekend with Italian swimmers vying for slots on the roster for this year’s European Short Course Championships. The Championships are set to take place December 5th – 10th in Otopeni-Bucharest, Romania.

The Italian Swimming Federation revealed a 30-strong lineup for the event, split evenly with 15 females and 15 males.

Highlighting the men’s roster is World Record holder Thomas Ceccon, the versatile 22-year-old who earned 50m butterfly gold this summer in Fukuoka. Nicolo Martinenghi is another medalist from this year’s World Championships, carrying 100m breast silver into SC Euros.

Bendetta Pilato took 50m breast bronze in Fukuoka and headlines the women’s side of the lineup. 800m free bronze medalist Simona Quadarella is also among those named to the roster.

Italy had a strong showing at the 2021 edition of the European Short Course Championships, finishing 3rd in the overall medal table. The nation amassed 35 pieces of hardware, including 7 gold, 18 silver and 10 bronze.

Individual gold medalists included Paltrinieri in the 800m free, Alberto Razzetti in the 200m fly, Martinenghi in the 100m breast, Marco Orsi in the 100m IM, Arianna Castiglioni in the women’s 50m breast, and Martina Carraro in the women’s 100m breast.

Orsi is missing from the men’s rosters, as is Federico Burdisso, Ilaria Cusinato and Gabriele Detti. Federnuoto noted specifically that 29-year-old Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri was indeed qualified; however, he will bypass Romaina and instead continue with his training.

Women

Lisa Angiolini

Sofia Morini

Chiara Tarantino

Silvia Di Pietro

Giulia D’Innocenzo

Simona Quadarella

Margherita Panziera

Costanza Cocconcelli

Anita Bottazzo

Francesca Fangio

Benedetta Pilato

Martina Carraro

Sara Franceschi

Jasmine Nocentini

Sara Curtis

Men

Leonardo Deplano

Lorenzo Zazzerii

Alessandro Miressi

Marco De Tullio

Luca De Tullio

Matteo Ciampi

Lorenzo Mora

Thomas Ceccon

Nicolo Martinenghi

Simone Cerasuolo

Federico Poggio

Michele Busa

Alberto Razzetti

Christian Ferraro

Giovanni Izzo