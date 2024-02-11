Israel Swimming Writes Letter in Protest of Paris Open Water Quota Allocations

The Israel Swimming Association has written a letter in protest of the allocation of quota spots for the upcoming women’s 10-kilometer marathon event at the Paris Olympics.

Read the full letter here

See World Aquatics’ quota allocation procedure here.

Following the completion of the 10k event at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, World Aquatics confirmed the Olympic quota spots for each National Olympic Committee (NOC). The top 13 finishers not already qualified for Paris earned quota spots for their countries, though those slots do not necessarily have to go to those swimmers as the respective NOCs can allocate these as they choose.

An additional quota was given to France as the host country, as well one to each continent that is to be used on an NOC that does not already have a spot.

Israel’s top finisher in the 10k this year was Eva Fabian, who took 32nd with a time of 2:02:19.80. Her finish put her well outside the top-13, however, Israel is arguing that her performance should have been enough for a quota based on where the other spots landed.

Israel Swimming presents two different routes that they see as ways to unlock their spot, with the first being that France’s additional host country spot was allocated incorrectly. France had two swimmers finish in the top-13, meaning they did not need the additional allocation. Instead, World Aquatics reallocated this to Brazil, as Viviane Jungblut was the next highest finisher in 14th.

Israel Swimming finds this to be inconsistent with the qualification procedures, which calls for the unused host country spot to go to the next highest NOC not already qualified, not the next best individual athlete. Following this rule, Great Britain should have received the extra spot with their highest finisher being Leah Crisp in 17th.

Great Britain has already been granted the continental quota spot for Europe, but if they were to take the additional host country spot instead, the Europe quota would go to Israel.

The letter takes it one step further, asserting that even if Brazil were to take the host country quota, Israel should have a spot based on the fact that Oceania will not use its additional continental quota (there are no competing athletes outside of Australia). As with their first argument, Israel Swimming points out that the procedure calls for the forfeited spot to go to the next highest NOC that isn’t qualified, not the individual athlete. In this case it would be Great Britain again, which would open the European continental spot for Israel.

Israel’s argument is dependent on the allocation of unused spots (host country or Oceania continental) being assigned before the European continental quota. It then comes down to whether the reallocations are determined based on the next fastest individual versus the next highest available NOC.

The letter closes with a request for a revised NOC quota list, or failing that, an additional spot to open up for Israel to bring the field of athletes to 23.

World Aquatics has not responded to a request for comment.