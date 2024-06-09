Israel Announces 11-Strong OLY Roster With European Championships Serving As Last-Chance

The Israeli Swimming Association has revealed its initial lineup of 11 swimmers for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Although athletes still have through the June 23rd deadline to earn qualification, the following roster is already set to represent Israel fewer than 50 days from now.

Anastasia Gorbenko – women’s 200m/400m IM, 100m/200m back, 4x200m free relay, mixed medley relay

Tomer Frankel – men’s 100m free, 100m fly, 4x100m free relay, 4x200m free relay

Gal Cohen Gromi – men’s 100m fly, 4x100m free relay, 4x200m free relay, mixed medley relay

Denis Loktev – men’s 200m free, 4x100m free relay, 4x200m free relay

Miron Haruti – men’s 50m free

Martin Kartavi – men’s 50m free

Aviv Barzelay – women’s 200m back

Adam Maraana – men’s 10m back

Ayala Spitz – women’s 4x200m free relay

Daria Golovati – women’s 4x200m free relay

Bar Soloveychik – men’s 4x200m free relay