Israel Announces 11-Strong OLY Roster With European Championships Serving As Last-Chance

The Israeli Swimming Association has revealed its initial lineup of 11 swimmers for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Although athletes still have through the June 23rd deadline to earn qualification, the following roster is already set to represent Israel fewer than 50 days from now.
- Anastasia Gorbenko – women’s 200m/400m IM, 100m/200m back, 4x200m free relay, mixed medley relay
- Tomer Frankel – men’s 100m free, 100m fly, 4x100m free relay, 4x200m free relay
- Gal Cohen Gromi – men’s 100m fly, 4x100m free relay, 4x200m free relay, mixed medley relay
- Denis Loktev – men’s 200m free, 4x100m free relay, 4x200m free relay
- Miron Haruti – men’s 50m free
- Martin Kartavi – men’s 50m free
- Aviv Barzelay – women’s 200m back
- Adam Maraana – men’s 10m back
- Ayala Spitz – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Daria Golovati – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Bar Soloveychik – men’s 4x200m free relay
- 200m back – 2:08.54 (Barcelona)
- 200m IM – 2:08.55 (Barcelona)
- 400m IM – 4:34.70 (Monte Carlo)
Frankel leads the men with 2 individual events, with his portfolio consisting of the men’s 100m free and 100m fly.
Of note, this is the first time in Olympic history that Israel has qualified 4 relays, with the men’s 4x100m free relay, men’s and women’s 4x200m free relays, and the mixed medley relay making the grade for Paris.
At the 2020 edition of the Olympics, Israel missed making the podium, with the highest finish coming from Gorbenko’s 8th place in the women’s 100m back.
