All The Links You Need For The 2024 Australian Olympic Trials

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

We have finally arrived at one of the world’s most anticipated Olympic Trials competitions, with Paris on the line for Aussie swimmers beginning tomorrow, Monday, June 10th.

For those in the United States, we need to tune in tonight at 9:00 to catch the first races for day 1 heats while the finals will take place at 5:30 am Eastern tomorrow morning.

Regarding the live stream, Australian broadcaster 9Now is streaming the heats and finals live, although a VPN may be needed outside of Australia to watch.

Day 1 prelims include the following events:

Women’s 400m free

Women’s 200m IM

Men’s 100m breast

Women’s 100m fly

Men’s 400m free

Here is a refresher on our top headlines going into this high-octane competition which lasts until Saturday, June 15th.