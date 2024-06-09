Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2024 Australian Olympic Trials

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

We have finally arrived at one of the world’s most anticipated Olympic Trials competitions, with Paris on the line for Aussie swimmers beginning tomorrow, Monday, June 10th.

For those in the United States, we need to tune in tonight at 9:00 to catch the first races for day 1 heats while the finals will take place at 5:30 am Eastern tomorrow morning.

Regarding the live stream, Australian broadcaster 9Now is streaming the heats and finals live, although a VPN may be needed outside of Australia to watch.

Day 1 prelims include the following events:

  • Women’s 400m free
  • Women’s 200m IM
  • Men’s 100m breast
  • Women’s 100m fly
  • Men’s 400m free

Here is a refresher on our top headlines going into this high-octane competition which lasts until Saturday, June 15th.

4
BairnOwl
32 seconds ago

Doubt I can soldier through an entire week of 2:30 AM finals, but I’ll try to catch some of this live.

Last edited 3 seconds ago by BairnOwl
PBJSwimming
15 minutes ago

Any VPN recommendations? 9now didn’t like Windscribe’s Sidney or Melbourne servers.

BairnOwl
Reply to  PBJSwimming
1 minute ago

I use ExpressVPN but you have to pay for it

RealCrocker5040
45 minutes ago

Men and Women’s 400 Free on Day 1 exciting

Also will be interested to see where McKeown is in the 2IM and where McKeon/Ikee are in the 100 Fly

