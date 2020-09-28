Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Rosters: Where They Stand Two Weeks Out From Season Two Opener In Budapest

We are nearly two weeks out from the October 16th start date of the International Swimming League’s second season. Last year’s inaugural season saw 8 teams race at 7 meets, with Energy Standard ultimately defeating the California Condors, London Roar, and Los Angeles Current at the Las Vegas final. The New York Breakers, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, and Iron were the other four teams to take part in the season but were unsuccessful in making it to the finals.

For the 2020 season, two new teams were introduced for the league; the Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings. Earlier in September, each team’s roster was announced but since then, several athletes have pulled out and others have announced their signing.

A significant number of said withdrawals came from COVID-19 related travel restrictions affecting Australian athletes with mainly hit athletes representing London Roar, the New York Breakers, and the Cali Condors.

Following the loss of 5 Australians, the Cali Condors have bolstered their roster with some big names such as Allison Schmitt, Lia Neal, and Haley Anderson to fill out the women’s roster. Their most recent addition, Tomas Peribonio brought the men to 16, officially filling their roster for the season. The Breakers have also replaced their lost Aussies and have filled out their roster, with the Roar adding a few new names to bring the team to 31/32.

Also currently sitting with a full roster for the upcoming season, the Toronto Titans recently confirmed that several of their Canadian team members have not received full support from their national swimming federation for their involvement in the league. A recent meeting involved Swimming Canada presenting the Titans’ Canadian contingent with factual information regarding the COVID-19 risks associated with their participation in the league.

Joining the Condors, the Breakers, and the Titans with full rosters are Energy Standard, the Tokyo Frog Kings, and Iron. That makes it 6 teams with and 4 teams without a full roster.

Via the Breakers, who have signed 17 men and 15 women, we’ve learned that the rule on roster limits, while initially presented as 16 women and 16 men, seems to be enforced as 32 total swimmers.

Following the loss of five Italians from their roster and subsequent withdrawal of Simone Sabboni and Elena di Liddo, the Aqua Centurions have just added 9 names. This brings them to 15 men and 16 women and just one spot left to fill.

Check out each team’s roster as of September 28, 2020, down below, along with a recap on recent additions and withdrawals from the league.

Note: The following rosters are the most current, up to date versions made available by the ISL and are still subject to change over the next few weeks leading up the October 16th.

Energy Standard

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Chad Le Clos RSA Sarah Sjostrom SWE
Florent Manaudou FRA Femke Heemskerk NED
Max Litchfield GBR Breeja Larson USA
Andrius Sidlauskas LTU Imogen Clark GBR
Evgeny Rylov RUS Zsuzsanna Jakabos HUN
Felipe Lima BRA Pernille Blume DEN
Kregor Zirk EST Siobhan Haughey HKG
Ben Proud GBR Georgia Davies GBR
Kliment Kolesnikov RUS Viktoriya Gunes TUR
Danas Rapsys LTU Anastasiya Shkurdai BLR
Sergey Shevtsov UKR Mary-Sophie Harvey CAN
Maxim Stupin RUS Emily Seebohm AUS
Simonas Bilis LTU Tamara van Vliet NED
Ilya Shymanovich BLR Madeline Banic USA
Matt Grevers USA Lucy Hope GBR
Andrei Zhilkin RUS Benedetta Pilato ITA

Additions

  • Benedetta Pilato

Spots To Be Filled: 0

Aqua Centurions

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Mykhailo Romanchuk UKR Federica Pellegrini ITA
Fabio Scozzoli ITA Martina Carraro ITA
Sebastian Szabo HUN Etienne Pires de Medeiros BRA
Alessandro Miressi ITA Valentine Dumont BEL
Matteo Rivolta ITA Lidon Munoz del Campo ESP
Nicolo Martinenghi ITA Arianna Castiglioni ITA
Apostolos Papastamos GRE Katrina Konopka Reid USA
Marcelo Chierighini BRA Larissa Martins de Oliveira BRA
Leonardo Gomes De Deus BRA Katalin Burian HUN
Gabriel Santos Da Silva BRA Haley Black CAN
Pedro Spajari BRA Kathryn Greenslade GBR
Breno Martins Correia BRA Stefania Pirozzi ITA
Luiz Altamir Melo BRA Alexandra Touretski SUI
Philip Heintz GER Theodora Drakou GRE
Fabio Santi BRA Tain Bruce GBR
Lara Grangeon FRA

Additions

Withdrawals

Spots To Be Filled: 1

Cali Condors

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Townley Haas USA Allison Schmitt USA
Tate Jackson USA Kelsi Dahlia USA
Kacper Majchrzak POL Molly Hannis USA
Radoslaw Kawecki POL Hali Flickinger USA
Mark Szaranek GBR Natalie Hinds USA
Tomas Peribonio ECU Olivia Smoliga USA
Justin Ress USA Melanie Margalis USA
Khader Baqlah JOR Lilly King USA
Coleman Stewart USA Veronica Burchill USA
Caeleb Dressel USA Meghan Small USA
Bowe Becker USA Erika Brown USA
Kevin Cordes USA Beata Nelson USA
Nic Fink USA Sherridon Dressel USA
Marcin Cieslak POL Lia Neal USA
Eddie Wang TPE Kelly Fertel USA
Gunnar Bentz USA Haley Anderson USA

Additions

  • Bowe Becker
  • Khader Baqlah
  • Tomas Peribonio
  • Haley Anderson
  • Lia Neal
  • Allison Schmitt

Withdrawals

  • Clyde Lewis
  • Jack Cartwright
  • Mitch Larkin
  • Ariarne Titmus
  • Meg Harris
  • Mallory Comerford

Spots To Be Filled: 0

DC Trident

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Andrew Loy USA Emma Barksdale USA
Conner McHugh USA Remedy Rule PHI
Matheus Santana BRA Ting Wen Quah SGP
Zach Apple USA Leah Gingrich USA
Zach Harting USA Kathrin Demler GER
Zane Grothe USA Miranda Tucker USA
Robert Howard USA Linnea Mack USA
Mark Nikolaev RUS Amy Bilquist USA
Mohamed Samy EGY Ky-Lee Perry USA
Jacob Pebley USA Margo Geer USA
Velimir Stjepanovic SRB Lindsey Kozelsky USA
Meiron Cheruti ISR Bethany Galat USA
Giles Smith USA Ali Galyer NZL
Abrahm Devine USA Bailey Andison CAN
Ian Finnerty USA Madison Kennedy USA
Thomas Cope USA

Additions

  • Leah Gingrich
  • Thomas Cope

Withdrawals

  • Leiston Pickett
  • Tristan Hollard

Spots To Be Filled: 1

Tokyo Frog Kings

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Daiya Seto JPN Yui Ohashi JPN
Shinri Shioura JPN Reona Aoki JPN
Markus Thormeyer CAN Leah Smith USA
Vlad Morozov RUS Ai Soma JPN
Yasuhiro Koseki JPN Catherine Deloof USA
Katsuhiro Matsumoto JPN Simona Kubova CZE
Ryosuke Irie JPN Anna Ntountounaki GRE
Kosuke Hagino JPN Aya Sato JPN
Bruno Fratus BRA Chihiro Igarashi JPN
Kosuke Matsui JPN Miho Teramura JPN
Naoki Mizunuma JPN Sakiko Shimizu JPN
Takeshi Kawamoto JPN Tomomi Aoki JPN
Cristian Quintero VEN Runa Imai JPN
Shoma Sato JPN Rio Shirai JPN
Yuki Kobori JPN Natsumi Sakai JPN
Bradley Tandy RSA Suzuka Hasegawa JPN

Additions

  • Tomomi Aoki
  • Brad Tandy

Spots To Be Filled: 0

Toronto Titans

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Michael Chadwick USA Tessa Cielupcha CAN
Mack Darragh CAN Michelle Coleman SWE
Sergey Fesikov RUS Louise Hansson SWE
Andriy Govorov UKR Anika Apostalon USA
Brent Hayden CAN Kylie Masse CAN
Yuri Kisil CAN Julie Meynen LUX
Finlay Knox CAN Lisa Bratton USA
Alberto Razzetti ITA Emily Overholt CAN
Anton McKee ISL Jocelyn Ulyett GBR
Blake Pieroni USA Rebecca Smith CAN
Cole Pratt CAN Kelsey Wog CAN
Shane Ryan IRL Claire Fisch USA
Alexander Krasnykh RUS Anna Egorova RUS
Jay Lelliot GBR Jhennifer Alves Conceicao BRA
Erik Persson SWE Candice Hall GBR
Eli Wall CAN Tayla Lovemore RSA
Kayla Sanchez CAN

* Kayla Sanchez will still appear on the roster but will not compete in B Budapest due to injury.

Additions

  • Jhennifer Alves Conceicao
  • Candice Hall
  • Eli Wall

Withdrawals

  • Anastasia Fesikova

Spots To Be Filled: 0

Iron

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Robert Glinta ROU Katinka Hosszú HUN
Maxim Lobanovszkij HUN Veronika Andrushenko RUS
Kristof Milak HUN Jenna Laukkanen FIN
Ross Murdoch GBR Caroline Pilhatsch AUT
Yakov Toumarkin ISR Valerie Van Roon NED
Guilherme Basseto BRA Melanie Henique FRA
Leonardo Santos BRA Mireia Belmonte ESP
Artyom Machekin BLR Maria Ugolkova SUI
Ramon Klenz GER Isabella Hindley GBR
Thom de Boer NED Daryna Zevina UKR
Nicholas Santos BRA Daria K. Ustinova RUS
Clement Mignon FRA Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED
Marco Orsi ITA Emilie Beckmann DEN
Emre Sakci TUR Ida Hulkko FIN
David Verraszto HUN Danica Ludlow CAN
Oussama Sahnoune ALG Alina Zmushka BLR

Additions

  • Ida Hulkko
  • Danica Ludlow
  • Alina Zamushka

Withdrawals

  • Tatjana Schoenmaker
  • Jessica Hansen

Spots To Be Filled: 0

London Roar

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Adam Peaty GBR Emily Large GBR
Amaury Leveaux FRA Harriet West GBR
James Guy GBR Kathleen Dawson GBR
Tom Dean GBR Freya Anderson GBR
Darragh Greene IRL Annie Lazor USA
Elliot Clogg GBR Anna Hopkin GBR
Scott McLay GBR Siobhan-Marie O’Connor GBR
Luke Greenbank GBR Sydney Pickrem CAN
Marius Kusch GER Mariia Kameneva RUS
Kirill Prigoda RUS Marie Wattel FRA
Vini Lanza BRA Aimee Willmott GBR
Guido Guilherme BRA Holly Hibbott GBR
Christian Diener GER Alia Atkinson JAM
Andreas Vazaios GRE Kira Toussaint NED
Duncan Scott GBR Holly Barratt AUS
Mikhail Vekovishchev RUS

Additions

  • Emily Large
  • Harriet West
  • Kathleen Dawson
  • Amaury Leveaux
  • Elliot Clogg
  • Scott McLay
  • Darragh Greene
  • Holly Barratt

Withdrawals

  • Minna Atherton
  • Emma McKeon
  • Cate Campbell
  • Bronte Campbell
  • Holly Barratt
  • Kyle Chalmers
  • Elijah Winnington
  • Matthew Wilson
  • Alex Graham

Spots To Be Filled: 1

LA Current

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Dylan Carter TTO Abbey Weitzeil USA
Felipe Silva Franca BRA Andi Murez ISR
Fernando Scheffer BRA Beryl Gastaldello FRA
Kristian Gkolomeev GRE Katie Mclaughlin USA
Andrew Seliskar USA Kendyl Stewart USA
Santiago Grassi ARG Kierra Smith CAN
Tom Shields USA Madison Wilson* AUS
Zane Waddell RSA Makayla Sargent USA
Josh Prenot USA Anastasia Gorbenko ISR
Jacob Heidtmann GER Julia Sebastian ARG
Tomoe Hvas NOR Alexandra Deloof USA
Will Licon USA Helena Gasson NZL
Ryan Murphy USA Alyssa Marsh USA
Maxime Rooney USA Aly Tetzloff USA
Marco Ferreira BRA Claire Rasmus USA
Apostolos Christou GRE

*As of now, Australian Madi Wilson will not compete in Budapest but remains on the roster in case a solution is found that allows her to compete.

Additions

  • Helena Gasson
  • Claire Rasmus
  • Apostolos Christou

Withdrawals

  • Ella Eastin

Spots To Be Filled: 2

New York Breakers

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY
Michael Andrew USA Kasia Wasick POL
Marco Koch GER Emily Escobedo USA
Chris Reid RSA Arina Surkova RUS
Jacob Whittle GBR Jeanette Ottesen DEN
Brandon Almeida BRA Boglarka Kapas HUN
Felix Auboeck AUT Sarah Vasey GBR
James Wilby GBR Signe Bro DEN
Adam Telegdy HUN Abbie Wood GBR
Joe Litchfield GBR Tevyn Waddell USA
Jan Switkowski POL Svetlana Chimrova RUS
Matthew Richards GBR Daria S. Ustinova RUS
Pieter Timmers BEL Ajna Kesely HUN
Damian Wierling GER Molly Renshaw GBR
Michal Poprawa POL Chloe Golding GBR
Lewis Clareburt NZL Alicja Tchorz POL
Jakub Skierka POL
Jacob Whittle GBR

Note: So far, the Breakers are the only team to have 17 men and 15 women to fill their 32-athlete roster quota.

Additions

Withdrawals

Spots To Be Filled: 0

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!