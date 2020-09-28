ISL Rosters: Where They Stand Two Weeks Out From Season Two Opener In Budapest

We are nearly two weeks out from the October 16th start date of the International Swimming League’s second season. Last year’s inaugural season saw 8 teams race at 7 meets, with Energy Standard ultimately defeating the California Condors, London Roar, and Los Angeles Current at the Las Vegas final. The New York Breakers, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, and Iron were the other four teams to take part in the season but were unsuccessful in making it to the finals.

For the 2020 season, two new teams were introduced for the league; the Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings. Earlier in September, each team’s roster was announced but since then, several athletes have pulled out and others have announced their signing.

A significant number of said withdrawals came from COVID-19 related travel restrictions affecting Australian athletes with mainly hit athletes representing London Roar, the New York Breakers, and the Cali Condors.

Following the loss of 5 Australians, the Cali Condors have bolstered their roster with some big names such as Allison Schmitt, Lia Neal, and Haley Anderson to fill out the women’s roster. Their most recent addition, Tomas Peribonio brought the men to 16, officially filling their roster for the season. The Breakers have also replaced their lost Aussies and have filled out their roster, with the Roar adding a few new names to bring the team to 31/32.

Also currently sitting with a full roster for the upcoming season, the Toronto Titans recently confirmed that several of their Canadian team members have not received full support from their national swimming federation for their involvement in the league. A recent meeting involved Swimming Canada presenting the Titans’ Canadian contingent with factual information regarding the COVID-19 risks associated with their participation in the league.

Joining the Condors, the Breakers, and the Titans with full rosters are Energy Standard, the Tokyo Frog Kings, and Iron. That makes it 6 teams with and 4 teams without a full roster.

Via the Breakers, who have signed 17 men and 15 women, we’ve learned that the rule on roster limits, while initially presented as 16 women and 16 men, seems to be enforced as 32 total swimmers.

Following the loss of five Italians from their roster and subsequent withdrawal of Simone Sabboni and Elena di Liddo, the Aqua Centurions have just added 9 names. This brings them to 15 men and 16 women and just one spot left to fill.

Check out each team’s roster as of September 28, 2020, down below, along with a recap on recent additions and withdrawals from the league.

Note: The following rosters are the most current, up to date versions made available by the ISL and are still subject to change over the next few weeks leading up the October 16th.

Energy Standard

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Chad Le Clos RSA Sarah Sjostrom SWE Florent Manaudou FRA Femke Heemskerk NED Max Litchfield GBR Breeja Larson USA Andrius Sidlauskas LTU Imogen Clark GBR Evgeny Rylov RUS Zsuzsanna Jakabos HUN Felipe Lima BRA Pernille Blume DEN Kregor Zirk EST Siobhan Haughey HKG Ben Proud GBR Georgia Davies GBR Kliment Kolesnikov RUS Viktoriya Gunes TUR Danas Rapsys LTU Anastasiya Shkurdai BLR Sergey Shevtsov UKR Mary-Sophie Harvey CAN Maxim Stupin RUS Emily Seebohm AUS Simonas Bilis LTU Tamara van Vliet NED Ilya Shymanovich BLR Madeline Banic USA Matt Grevers USA Lucy Hope GBR Andrei Zhilkin RUS Benedetta Pilato ITA

Additions

Benedetta Pilato

Spots To Be Filled: 0

Aqua Centurions

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Mykhailo Romanchuk UKR Federica Pellegrini ITA Fabio Scozzoli ITA Martina Carraro ITA Sebastian Szabo HUN Etienne Pires de Medeiros BRA Alessandro Miressi ITA Valentine Dumont BEL Matteo Rivolta ITA Lidon Munoz del Campo ESP Nicolo Martinenghi ITA Arianna Castiglioni ITA Apostolos Papastamos GRE Katrina Konopka Reid USA Marcelo Chierighini BRA Larissa Martins de Oliveira BRA Leonardo Gomes De Deus BRA Katalin Burian HUN Gabriel Santos Da Silva BRA Haley Black CAN Pedro Spajari BRA Kathryn Greenslade GBR Breno Martins Correia BRA Stefania Pirozzi ITA Luiz Altamir Melo BRA Alexandra Touretski SUI Philip Heintz GER Theodora Drakou GRE Fabio Santi BRA Tain Bruce GBR Lara Grangeon FRA

Additions

Withdrawals

Spots To Be Filled: 1

Cali Condors

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Townley Haas USA Allison Schmitt USA Tate Jackson USA Kelsi Dahlia USA Kacper Majchrzak POL Molly Hannis USA Radoslaw Kawecki POL Hali Flickinger USA Mark Szaranek GBR Natalie Hinds USA Tomas Peribonio ECU Olivia Smoliga USA Justin Ress USA Melanie Margalis USA Khader Baqlah JOR Lilly King USA Coleman Stewart USA Veronica Burchill USA Caeleb Dressel USA Meghan Small USA Bowe Becker USA Erika Brown USA Kevin Cordes USA Beata Nelson USA Nic Fink USA Sherridon Dressel USA Marcin Cieslak POL Lia Neal USA Eddie Wang TPE Kelly Fertel USA Gunnar Bentz USA Haley Anderson USA

Additions

Bowe Becker

Khader Baqlah

Tomas Peribonio

Haley Anderson

Lia Neal

Allison Schmitt

Withdrawals

Clyde Lewis

Jack Cartwright

Mitch Larkin

Ariarne Titmus

Meg Harris

Mallory Comerford

Spots To Be Filled: 0

DC Trident

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Andrew Loy USA Emma Barksdale USA Conner McHugh USA Remedy Rule PHI Matheus Santana BRA Ting Wen Quah SGP Zach Apple USA Leah Gingrich USA Zach Harting USA Kathrin Demler GER Zane Grothe USA Miranda Tucker USA Robert Howard USA Linnea Mack USA Mark Nikolaev RUS Amy Bilquist USA Mohamed Samy EGY Ky-Lee Perry USA Jacob Pebley USA Margo Geer USA Velimir Stjepanovic SRB Lindsey Kozelsky USA Meiron Cheruti ISR Bethany Galat USA Giles Smith USA Ali Galyer NZL Abrahm Devine USA Bailey Andison CAN Ian Finnerty USA Madison Kennedy USA Thomas Cope USA

Additions

Leah Gingrich

Thomas Cope

Withdrawals

Leiston Pickett

Tristan Hollard

Spots To Be Filled: 1

Tokyo Frog Kings

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Daiya Seto JPN Yui Ohashi JPN Shinri Shioura JPN Reona Aoki JPN Markus Thormeyer CAN Leah Smith USA Vlad Morozov RUS Ai Soma JPN Yasuhiro Koseki JPN Catherine Deloof USA Katsuhiro Matsumoto JPN Simona Kubova CZE Ryosuke Irie JPN Anna Ntountounaki GRE Kosuke Hagino JPN Aya Sato JPN Bruno Fratus BRA Chihiro Igarashi JPN Kosuke Matsui JPN Miho Teramura JPN Naoki Mizunuma JPN Sakiko Shimizu JPN Takeshi Kawamoto JPN Tomomi Aoki JPN Cristian Quintero VEN Runa Imai JPN Shoma Sato JPN Rio Shirai JPN Yuki Kobori JPN Natsumi Sakai JPN Bradley Tandy RSA Suzuka Hasegawa JPN

Additions

Tomomi Aoki

Brad Tandy

Spots To Be Filled: 0

Toronto Titans

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Michael Chadwick USA Tessa Cielupcha CAN Mack Darragh CAN Michelle Coleman SWE Sergey Fesikov RUS Louise Hansson SWE Andriy Govorov UKR Anika Apostalon USA Brent Hayden CAN Kylie Masse CAN Yuri Kisil CAN Julie Meynen LUX Finlay Knox CAN Lisa Bratton USA Alberto Razzetti ITA Emily Overholt CAN Anton McKee ISL Jocelyn Ulyett GBR Blake Pieroni USA Rebecca Smith CAN Cole Pratt CAN Kelsey Wog CAN Shane Ryan IRL Claire Fisch USA Alexander Krasnykh RUS Anna Egorova RUS Jay Lelliot GBR Jhennifer Alves Conceicao BRA Erik Persson SWE Candice Hall GBR Eli Wall CAN Tayla Lovemore RSA Kayla Sanchez CAN

* Kayla Sanchez will still appear on the roster but will not compete in B Budapest due to injury.

Additions

Jhennifer Alves Conceicao

Candice Hall

Eli Wall

Withdrawals

Anastasia Fesikova

Spots To Be Filled: 0

Iron

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Robert Glinta ROU Katinka Hosszú HUN Maxim Lobanovszkij HUN Veronika Andrushenko RUS Kristof Milak HUN Jenna Laukkanen FIN Ross Murdoch GBR Caroline Pilhatsch AUT Yakov Toumarkin ISR Valerie Van Roon NED Guilherme Basseto BRA Melanie Henique FRA Leonardo Santos BRA Mireia Belmonte ESP Artyom Machekin BLR Maria Ugolkova SUI Ramon Klenz GER Isabella Hindley GBR Thom de Boer NED Daryna Zevina UKR Nicholas Santos BRA Daria K. Ustinova RUS Clement Mignon FRA Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED Marco Orsi ITA Emilie Beckmann DEN Emre Sakci TUR Ida Hulkko FIN David Verraszto HUN Danica Ludlow CAN Oussama Sahnoune ALG Alina Zmushka BLR

Additions

Ida Hulkko

Danica Ludlow

Alina Zamushka

Withdrawals

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Jessica Hansen

Spots To Be Filled: 0

London Roar

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Adam Peaty GBR Emily Large GBR Amaury Leveaux FRA Harriet West GBR James Guy GBR Kathleen Dawson GBR Tom Dean GBR Freya Anderson GBR Darragh Greene IRL Annie Lazor USA Elliot Clogg GBR Anna Hopkin GBR Scott McLay GBR Siobhan-Marie O’Connor GBR Luke Greenbank GBR Sydney Pickrem CAN Marius Kusch GER Mariia Kameneva RUS Kirill Prigoda RUS Marie Wattel FRA Vini Lanza BRA Aimee Willmott GBR Guido Guilherme BRA Holly Hibbott GBR Christian Diener GER Alia Atkinson JAM Andreas Vazaios GRE Kira Toussaint NED Duncan Scott GBR Holly Barratt AUS Mikhail Vekovishchev RUS

Additions

Emily Large

Harriet West

Kathleen Dawson

Amaury Leveaux

Elliot Clogg

Scott McLay

Darragh Greene

Holly Barratt

Withdrawals

Minna Atherton

Emma McKeon

Cate Campbell

Bronte Campbell

Holly Barratt

Kyle Chalmers

Elijah Winnington

Matthew Wilson

Alex Graham

Spots To Be Filled: 1

LA Current

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Dylan Carter TTO Abbey Weitzeil USA Felipe Silva Franca BRA Andi Murez ISR Fernando Scheffer BRA Beryl Gastaldello FRA Kristian Gkolomeev GRE Katie Mclaughlin USA Andrew Seliskar USA Kendyl Stewart USA Santiago Grassi ARG Kierra Smith CAN Tom Shields USA Madison Wilson* AUS Zane Waddell RSA Makayla Sargent USA Josh Prenot USA Anastasia Gorbenko ISR Jacob Heidtmann GER Julia Sebastian ARG Tomoe Hvas NOR Alexandra Deloof USA Will Licon USA Helena Gasson NZL Ryan Murphy USA Alyssa Marsh USA Maxime Rooney USA Aly Tetzloff USA Marco Ferreira BRA Claire Rasmus USA Apostolos Christou GRE

*As of now, Australian Madi Wilson will not compete in Budapest but remains on the roster in case a solution is found that allows her to compete.

Additions

Helena Gasson

Claire Rasmus

Apostolos Christou

Withdrawals

Ella Eastin

Spots To Be Filled: 2

New York Breakers

MEN COUNTRY WOMEN COUNTRY Michael Andrew USA Kasia Wasick POL Marco Koch GER Emily Escobedo USA Chris Reid RSA Arina Surkova RUS Jacob Whittle GBR Jeanette Ottesen DEN Brandon Almeida BRA Boglarka Kapas HUN Felix Auboeck AUT Sarah Vasey GBR James Wilby GBR Signe Bro DEN Adam Telegdy HUN Abbie Wood GBR Joe Litchfield GBR Tevyn Waddell USA Jan Switkowski POL Svetlana Chimrova RUS Matthew Richards GBR Daria S. Ustinova RUS Pieter Timmers BEL Ajna Kesely HUN Damian Wierling GER Molly Renshaw GBR Michal Poprawa POL Chloe Golding GBR Lewis Clareburt NZL Alicja Tchorz POL Jakub Skierka POL Jacob Whittle GBR

Note: So far, the Breakers are the only team to have 17 men and 15 women to fill their 32-athlete roster quota.

Additions

Withdrawals

Spots To Be Filled: 0