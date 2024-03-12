Isaiah Silver Makes A Splash At Juanita Allington Memorial Meet

2024 Juanita Allington Memorial Meet

February 22-26, 2024

Fresno, CA

25 yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile “2024 Juanita Allington Memorial”

Thirteen-year-old Isaiah Silver from Livermore Aqua Cowboys Club enjoyed a series of fast swims at the 2024 CC Juanita Allington Memorial Meet. He swam an astonishing seven personal best times over the course of the weekend, turning in standout performances in his 100 back and 100 fly.

Silver came away with a victory in the 100 back, beating out a number of senior swimmers to touch 1st in a time of 52.26. The youngest competitor in the A-final, he finished half a second ahead of 17-year-old teammate Sebastian Santiago, who followed behind in a time of 52.84. Silver’s time bumped him up to 6th on the national ranking for 13-year-olds in the 100 back this season.

Equally notable was Silver’s performance in the 100 fly. He posted a personal best time of 51.53 in the morning only to come back in a time of 52.14 that night. Again the youngest in the finals heat, Silver took 7th behind a field of 15-18-year-old competitors.

Despite adding time in finals to dropping from 6th to 7th overall, Silver’s prelims time of 51.53 landed him the 37th spot on the national event ranking for this season in the 13-14 age group. He is only the third 13-year-old on the list.

Silver also turned in a series of best times in five of his other individual races: the 200 free (1:44.23), 200 breast (2:11.69), 200 fly (1:57.81), 200 IM (1:55.60) and 400 IM (4:18.49).

Other Notable Swims

Emilia Barck , a 17-year-old on Orinda Aquatics, won three of her 11 races and posted two personal best times, contributing 127 points to her team. She secured a victory in the 200 IM (2:02.97) and the 200 breast (2:18.76), as well as being a part of the winning 400 medley relay (3:46.53) alongside teammates Adriana Smith , Lily Struempf and Maddie Blackwell . Barck turned in best times in the 200 free (1:51.32) and 100 breast (1:03.76)

15-year-old Laird Delbridge, a member of Orinda, threw down seven personal best times throughout the meet. He saw major drops in the distance freestyle events, dropping nearly 17 seconds in the 1000 (9:54.43) and 20.9 seconds in the 1650 (16:44.50).

17-year-old Clovis Swim Club member Joanna Anderson achieved personal bests in eight out of 11 races over the weekend. She proved a powerhouse in the distance events; while not a best time, Anderson was runner-up in the 1650 with a time of 18:20.59. Her most significant time drops were in the other distance events: she dropped over 14 seconds in her 1000 (10:41.87) and shaved nearly 10 seconds off her 500 time (5:15.76).

Jake Salcedo, a 16-year-old at Clovis, also posted major time drops in several of his races. He dropped almost four and a half seconds in the 200 back, taking home the victory with a time of 1:50.47, before going on to drop over 18 seconds in his 1000 (9:17.23) to take 2nd place. Salcedo also dropped three seconds in the 200 free (1:41.85).

Top 5 Boys Team Scores

Orinda Aquatics – 1172.5 Clovis Swim Club – 689 Livermore Aqua Cowboys Club – 634.5 Valley Splash – 205 Burlingame Aquatics – 135

