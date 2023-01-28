Isabelle Stadden Swims 1:52.81 200 Back as Cal Women Narrowly Defeat USC

Cal vs. USC (Women Only)

Jan. 27, 2023

SCY (25 Yards)

Meet Mobile: “Cal Women vs USC”, no PDF results have been posted yet

Cal 152.5-USC 141.5

The Cal women narrowly defeated the USC women by 11 points Friday afternoon. Notably, Cal was ranked #9 and USC was ranked #14 in our most recent power rankings.

Leading the way was Isabelle Stadden who swept the backstroke events. Stadden swam a 52.39 in the 100 and a 1:52.81 in the 200. Notably, both of those swims were her fastest in a dual meet so far this season. In addition, her 200 back was about 2.5 seconds off what she swam at midseason. Her time of 1:50.21 sits at #3 in the NCAA so far this season.

Stadden also led off Cal’s winning 200 medley relay. Stadden led off in a 24.56 and the team of Jade Nesser, Mia Kragh, and McKenna Stone swam to a final time of 1:37.53.

Ella Mazurek also picked up two wins for Cal. She won the 50 free in a 22.79 and the 100 free in a 49.85. Both were not far off of her times from midseason as she swam a 22.49 in the 50 and a 49.39 in the 100 then.

Lizzy Cook picked up two second-place finishes on the day. First, Cook finished second in the 200 fly with a 1:57.87. She touched right behind teammate Rachel Klinker who swam a 1:57.43 in her win. Completing the sweep was Leah Polonsky who swam a 1:59.32. Notably, Cook’s time was less than two seconds off her season best which she swam at midseason.

Cook was also second in the 100 fly swimming a 53.43 touching 0.30 behind Mia Kragh who won in a 53.13 for Cal. Klinker completed the 1-2-3 sweep with a 54.73.

Highlighting the meet for USC was defending NCAA Champion in the 100 breast, Kaitlyn Dobler who picked up a win in the event here with a 59.80. That was her first time under the 1:00 mark in a dual meet this season. Dobler was also second in the 200 breast swimming a 2:12.62. Winning the 200 breast was teammate Isabelle Odgers who touched in a 2:10.50, her fastest time in the event in a dual meet this season.

Odgers also had another win on the day swimming a 4:14.75 in the 400 IM. She won that by over six seconds. That was her first time swimming the 400 IM in a dual meet this season (note: the 400 IM is not competed in at every dual meet as there typically is only one IM event in dual meets).

In one of the closest races of the meet, USC’s Marlene Kahler won the 1000 free in a 9:59.56, touching 0.11 ahead of Cal’s Fanni Fabian. Kahler was over ten seconds faster this year than she was in the event at this dual meet a year ago.

Other event winners include: