Isaac Cooper Hits 23.41 50 Back Queensland Allcomers Record To Close SC Champs

2022 QUEENSLAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 12 to 14, 2022

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

SCM (25m)

Timed Finals

On the final day of the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships, several Australian swimmers made their way into the national all-time top ten for their respective age groups.

18-year-old Isaac Cooper of Rackley State clocked a 23.41 to win the men’s open 50 back by over half a second and dropping a significant amount from his previous PB of 24.37. He not only crushed Ben Treffers‘ Aussie age group record time of 23.81, but he also beat Mitch Larkin‘s Queensland allcomers record time of 24.54. The Queensland allcomers record can be set by any swimmer competing at a meet on Queensland soil.

Cooper is the Australian record holder in the long course 50 back, which he set with a time of 24.44 earlier this year. He competed at the World Championships and was originally selected onto the Commonwealth Games team, but was sent home prior to the meet for “wellbeing challenges” that related to the use of medication.

Chandler’s Turner Harrison, another 18-year old also went an impressive time of 24.88, which ranks him seventh-all time in his age group.

In the men’s 13-14 50 back, MCA’s Arch Mellifront emerged victorious and clocked a 27.84 to break the 28-second barrier for the first time. He is now tied for sixth all-time amongst Australian 13-year-olds.

Another two swimmers who climbed up age group rankings were St. Peters Western’s Ainslee Trotter and Iona’s Zoe Ammundsen, who went 28.04 and 28.05 respectively in the women’s 13-14 50 back. They are now is now the fifth and sixth-fastest 14-year-old Australians of all time in the event.

Earlier on in the meet, Ammundsen and Trotter moved up to tie for fifth-fastest all-time for 14-year-old Australians in the 100 IM.

Somerset’s Olympia Pope had an impressive showing this session, taking third overall in the girls’ 13-14 50 breast in a new best time of 33.08, and also going a 2:29.58 in the 200 breast. She had a huge drop in time, as her personal best prior to this meet was a 2:32.68. She is now the fourth-fastest Australian 14-year-old in the event, and the only swimmer that was quicker than her today was 18-year-old Piper Brien, who won in 2:29.56.

On the men’s side, it was Southport’s Yanni Zwolsman who had success in the 50/200 breast. He clocked a time of 2:11.42 in the men’s 200 breast, which is his second-fastest time ever behind the 2:07.97 time he swam last year. He also swam a 28.57 50 breast, finishing second in the 15-18 category and being just off his seed time of 27.99.

You can find full meet results here.