Daily Swim Coach Workout #747

by Dan Dingman 0

August 14th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm Up
    4×200    SKIP [Swim-Kick-IM-Pull]
    3x
        2×50 kick @ 1:00    [moderate interval for this group]
        2×50 kick @ :50    [challenging interval for this group]
    4x    (rounds in IM order)
        50 @ 1:00    build up
        50 @ 1:00    build down
        50 @ 1:00    easy
        50 @ 1:00    fast
        
Main
    4x    (rounds in IM order)
        6×100 @ 1:50    
        6×25 @ :40    recovery
    [For the 6×100…..do a 25 @ 100 pace (from start), check time, swim 50 easy (can be free), check time, then a 25 @ 100 pace. The 1st and 4th 25 must be within :01 of each other]
        
Pull/ Active Recovery
    1000 pull @ 16:40    [Done as 50-100-150-200-200-150-100-50 @ :50 base…minimum stroke count each lap, goal is to stretch out]

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

SKIP (swim-kick-IM-pull)


Pietro deriu
Head coach, Buenaventura swim club

0
