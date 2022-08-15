Daily Swim Coach Workout #747

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
4×200 SKIP [Swim-Kick-IM-Pull]
3x
2×50 kick @ 1:00 [moderate interval for this group]
2×50 kick @ :50 [challenging interval for this group]
4x (rounds in IM order)
50 @ 1:00 build up
50 @ 1:00 build down
50 @ 1:00 easy
50 @ 1:00 fast
Main
4x (rounds in IM order)
6×100 @ 1:50
6×25 @ :40 recovery
[For the 6×100…..do a 25 @ 100 pace (from start), check time, swim 50 easy (can be free), check time, then a 25 @ 100 pace. The 1st and 4th 25 must be within :01 of each other]
Pull/ Active Recovery
1000 pull @ 16:40 [Done as 50-100-150-200-200-150-100-50 @ :50 base…minimum stroke count each lap, goal is to stretch out]
Coach Notes
SKIP (swim-kick-IM-pull)
Pietro deriu
Head coach, Buenaventura swim club
