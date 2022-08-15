Mark Spitz Featured in 1972 Olympics 50 Year Anniversary Documentary

The Olympic Channel has released a preview and the first episode of its new original docu-series “‘72: A Gathering of Champions.” The documentary highlights the stories of ten Olympic Gold medalists of the Munich games, including Mark Spitz.

Spitz won his historic seven Olympic gold medals at the Munich games, a feat only surpassed 36 years later by Michael Phelps. Spitz claimed gold and set world records individually in the 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. He also claimed gold and set world records as a member of the 400 freestyle relay, 800 freestyle relay, and the 400 medley relay.

The docu-series brings ten Olympic medalists from a variety of sports and countries back to the site of the Munich Olympic Games, 50 years later, to give emotional firsthand accounts of “the games that defined them”. Spitz is shown in the preview remarking, “Wow, 50 years. I can’t believe it.”

Episode one, which has already been released, features gymnast Olga Korbut, long jumper Heide Rosendahl, long-distance runner Kip Keino, and pentathlete Mary Peters.

As the anniversary of the Games approaches, Germany is in the midst of negotiations for reparations pertaining to the infamous “Munich Massacre”, where 11 members of the Israeli delegation were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist group. As reported by the New York Times, the families of the victims have called the planned compensation “a joke”, and plan to boycott the upcoming memorial set for the anniversary of the attack.

The IOC has not announced when Spitz’s episode will be published.

The trailer and first episode has been released and can be viewed for free on the Olympics website.