Indian River Extends Lead at NJCAA Championships Day 2

2018 NJCAA NATIONAL SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 7th-10th, 2018

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

SCY

Night two of the 2018 NJCAA National Swimming and Diving Championships featured finals for the women’s and men’s 200 free relay, 50 back, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, and 400 medley relay.

The Indian River women’s team of Sophia Diagne, Courtney Stewart, Courtney Perrett, and Camryn Wheals kicked the night off with a win in the 200 free relay, splitting 23.11/23.31/23.22/23.13 en route to their final time of 1:32.77. Their teammates Ruben Van Leeuwen, Ryan Van Wyk, Guillaume Bolivard, and Luka Tomic won the men’s race in 1:20.97 (20.66/19.70/20.05/20.56).

Indian River’s Courtney Stewart won the women’s 50 back in 25.56, followed by Southwestern Orgeon’s Piper Engler in 26.78, and Jillian Contich in 27.29. Indian River swept the men’s race: Ryen Van Wyk took first in 23.37, followed by Jared Ingram in 23.81 and Guillaume Bolivard in 23.97.

Malin Wallen of Indian River won the women’s 400 IM in 4:26.43. South Georgia’s Jessica Dunton took second in 4:43.57, followed by Iowa Lakes’ Monique Diaz in 4:47.20. Iowa Lakes’ Hylton Collinson won the men’s race in 3:57.25, followed by Indian River teammates Conor Lynch in 4:03.36 and Nikola Milosavljevic in 4:08.00.

Indian River went 1-2-3 in the women’s 100 fly, led by Sophia Diagne in 56.37. In second was Ianthe Van Der Westhuizen in 1:00.36 and in third was Olivia Berglund in 1:00.68. Indian River’s Ruben Ban Leeuwen won the men’s 100 fly in 48.07, followed by teammate Gabriele Sasia in 49.36. Iowa Central’s Mitch Emery took third in 49.98.

Camryn Wheals took first in the women’s 200 free (1:51.68), followed by Indian River teammates Elizabeth Watts (1:53.68) and Kenzy Green (1:55.82). Indian River also swept the men’s race, with Luka Tomic taking first in 1:37.09, Kevin Bargate second in 1:39.37, and Tiger Pilkington third in 1:40.43.

Indian River’s team of Courtney Stewart, Courtney Perrett, Elizabeth Watts, and Malin Wallen split 56.90/1:03.71/57.25/51.33 for their 3L49.19 win in the women’s 400 medley relay. The men’s team of Gabriele Sasia, Christian Nishimura, Kevin Bargate, and Ryen Van Wyk took the win in 3:20.32 (50.26/57.17/49.17/43.72).