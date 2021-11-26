Ilya Shymanovich Breaks 100 Breast World Record Again In 55.28

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

Thursday, November 25th – Friday, November 26th

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More

Live Results

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, London Roar, LA Current, DC Trident

Ilya Shymanovich broke the world record in the men’s 100 breaststroke during the ISL’s fifth playoff match in Eindhoven for the second time in the span of a week, clocking a time of 55.28.

Shymanovich’s time lowers the previous world record of 55.32 he set seven days ago during Playoff Match 3.

When the 27-year-old set the previous record last week, he broke his 11-month-old mark of 55.34, set at the Belarusian SC Championships last December.

Split Comparison

Shymanovich was slightly slower on the front-half than he was last week, but closed over a tenth better in 29.43. On Day 1 of the match, he put up the second-fastest 100 breast relay split ever in 55.00, splitting 25.27/29.73.

2020 BLR Champs 2021 ISL Playoff Match 3 2021 ISL Playoff Match 5 25.88 25.77 25.85 29.46 (55.34) 29.55 (55.32) 29.43 (55.28)

The Belarusian now owns six of the 10-fastest swims ever, and has been sub-56 a total of 13 times.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)

Cameron van der Burgh set the world record in the event at 55.61 in November 2009, and it stood for 11 years until Adam Peaty took it down last year in the ISL semi-finals. After no one broke the mark for 11 years, the record has now been lowered five different times over the span of one year.

World Record Progression, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)*

*Since January 1, 2000

Just like they did in yesterday’s 50 breast, Shymanovich and Energy Standard teammate Felipe Lima jackpotted the entire field in the event to score the maximum 37 points for the club.

Shymanovich is now a perfect six-for-six in the men’s 100 breast during the ISL season, cracking 56 seconds in five of those swims. He’s also won the 50 and 200 breast five times apiece.