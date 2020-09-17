Illinois Secures Verbal from Nebraska HS State Champion Logan Kuehne for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprint specialist Logan Kuehne has verbally committed to swim at the University of Illinois beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She is the daughter of two collegiate swimmers: her father Brian Kuehne swam at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls and her mother Emily Ethington swam at Northwestern. Kuehne is a dual-athlete at Westside High School, where she is a member of the volleyball and the swimming and diving team.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois! I would like to thank my parents, family, friends, teachers, and coaches for helping me get to this point! Go Illini!! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/PDCvLiie5S — Logan K (@logankuehne) August 19, 2020

Kuehne — who only trains during the high school season — competed at the Nebraska High School State Championship in February. She was runner-up in the 50 free, touching 0.23 seconds behind Jojo Randby of Omaha Marian High School. She clocked in at 23.60, improving her entry time by 0.43 seconds. She clinched the title in the 100 free, out-touching Lincoln Southwest’s Bella Livingston. Kuehne’s time of 52.22 was a 0.87 second drop.

She led off Westside High School’s 200 free relay (24.11) and their 200 medley relay with a 50 back personal best time of 27.56.

Freshman year, she finished 4th in the 50 free and 12th in the 100 free, and sophomore year she finished 5th in the 100 free and was runner-up in the 50 free.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.60

100 free – 52.22

50 back – 27.56

Kuehne will become a member of the University of Illinois’ program in the fall of 2021. She will join Isabelle Guerra, Abby Cabush, and Mariclaire Lynch in the sprint group. The team’s top three 50 freestylers from the 2019-2020 season will have graduated by the time Kuehne arrives on campus. Kuehne’s times will put her at the top of the 50 freestyle list, while her 100 free places her in the top 5.

Illinois has received verbals from U.S. Open qualifier Jane Umhofer and Wisconsin HS DI champion Sydney Stoll for their class of 2025.

