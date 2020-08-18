U.S. Open Qualifier Jane Umhofer Sends Verbal to Illinois for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maryland 4A/3A high school runner-up Jane Umhofer has verbally committed to the University of Illinois for fall 2021. Umhofer is a rising senior at Walter Johnson High School and trains with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club.

I’m super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois. I would like to thank all my friends, family, coaches and parents who helped me get to this point. Go Illini!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:04.52

200 breast – 2:19.10

100 fly – 58.20

200 IM – 2:05.77

50 free – 24.65

100 free – 53.27

At the 2020 Maryland 4A/3A high school state champs, Umhofer wound up in a tie for second in the 200 IM (2:06.14) and finished third in the 100 breast (1:04.86). She also swam on both of Walter Johnson’s free relays, splitting 23.99 on the 200 and 52.97 on the 400 as both relays won state titles and set state records.

Last summer, at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championships, Umhofer hit lifetime bests in long course in the 100m breast (1:13.78) and 200m breast (2:37.61) as she finished tenth in the latter and snagged a U.S. Open cut. At the 2020 PV Senior Championships in early March, Umhofer hit a lifetime best 2:19.10 in the 200 breast to finish tenth.

Umhofer would’ve been Illinois’s #3 100 breaststroker and #4 200 breaststroker last season. She joins Sydney Stoll in Illinois’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.