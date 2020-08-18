Swimmers: Achieve Your Peak Potential At SPIRE Institute and Academy

You’ve probably heard the saying “It takes a village to raise a child.” At SPIRE Institute and Academy, we believe it also takes a village to build a champion athlete.

In addition to an elite, experienced coaching staff, SPIRE offers a wide array of support services designed to build physical technique and endurance, encourage mental toughness, provide instruction on nutrition and hydration, and support the student athlete through injuries with renowned medical and therapeutic services.

SPIRE is the ideal training program for swimmers looking for an intense training environment to prepare for the next level of competition. Not just high school student athletes, but now SPIRE is servicing many collegiate swimmers and just announced 44 hour intensive high school weekend program. Its 750,000 sq. ft. indoor complex includes a premier Aquatic Center, complete with 50-meter, 10 lane Olympic-sized pool with two moveable bulkheads, a 25-yard, 6 lane pool, and four therapy pools. The aquatics program, led by Thad Schultz, former national champion and respected developer of talent, delivers superb technical instruction, technique development and tactical coaching– building speed, strength, stamina, flexibility and agility.

But that’s just the beginning…

The individual training and conditioning programs developed for each swimmer at SPIRE include access to the 25,000 sq. ft. Performance Training Center. Led by SPIRE’s elite performance training staff, student athletes focus on physical conditioning, emphasizing range of motion and flexibility. Underwater video stroke and swim power analysis equipment is also available as part of the overall physical conditioning program for swimmers at the Performance Training Center.

SPIRE’s Performance Training Center also offers swimmers the opportunity to build all-important mental toughness. Learning how to set goals, visualize outstanding performance, and engage in positive self-talk builds the resiliency, motivation, and self-confidence that allows swimmers to become more self-disciplined, block out distractions, handle disappointment, and manage physical discomfort—an important edge when competing at any level.

Swimmers in SPIRE’s Aquatics program also receive nutrition and hydration counseling to help guide their food and beverage choices at the SPIRE Fuel/Cafeteria. Newly built, Olympic Village style residence housing has recently opened where small groups of student athletes live together under the guidance and supervision of house parents.

The Cleveland Clinic supplies and oversees the athletic trainers on site at SPIRE, who work hand-in-hand with SPIRE athletes, sport coaches and performance specialists on a daily basis.

SPIRE helps swimmers unlock their full potential through an integrated program of professional training, mental conditioning, education, competition, and a wide array of supportive services. By focusing equally on the development of strong bodies, strong minds, and strong characters, SPIRE develops the entire individual—preparing to achieve peak performance in school, at work and in life.

For more information on SPIRE Academy swimming programs, contact Director of Admissions Brian Oliver, [email protected] or visit the website www.spireinstitute.org/academy to download the Admissions Guide.

