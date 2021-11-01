Ilaria Cusinato Pulls Out Of European Short Course C’Ships Due To Health

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

In addition to changes we’ve already noted concerning Ari-Pekka Liukkonen of Finland and Vlad Morozov of Russia, there is another notable alteration to the 2021 European Short Course Championships lineup.

22-year-old Ilaria Cusinato of Italy has pulled out of the competition, with the Italian Swimming Federation citing poor health conditions. Already en route to Kazan, Cusinato will instead return to her home nation tomorrow, November 2nd.

SwimSwam’s Giusy Cisale reached out to Cusinato who said she is suffering from general flu-like symptoms, including sore throat and malaise.

Cusinato is the reigning 400m IM European Long Course Championships bronze medalist from the 2019 event in Glasgow.

In addition to Cusinato’s outright absence, the following changeups to athletes still swimming for Italy in Kazan are as follows::