Get Off to a Flying Start in New Funky Trunks and Funkita Swimwear

Aussie brands Funky Trunks and Funkita are back with a brand new collection bringing bright colours and positive energy into the water. The Flying Start collection is now available and there are so many awesome prints and colours you’ll have trouble picking just one.

Worn by legendary Funky Trunks and Funkita sponsored athletes including Olympic silver medallist Jack McLoughlin, Olympic bronze medallist Brendon Smith and dual Olympian Blair Evans, we’ve picked a selection of our favourite prints to give you a taste of what’s available when you jump online or head over to SwimOutlet to grab yourself a pair.

There’s Tarzanny Pants, a print worn by Tarzan in his youth, before switching to his fawn coloured loin cloth in his more senior years. Purry Palms, a relic of the Jungle Room floor soaked in the smells and spirits of the King’s famous mancave. There’s Paper Cut, made from paper so you can wrap your fish & chips up when you’re ordering on-the-go after swimming. So many more awesome prints, with so many silly stories.

If loose fitting and relaxed is more your thing, grab a pair of Shorty Shorts to be the ultimate waterman. Short and stylish, it’s the perfect style to transition from your weekend kite surfing, big wave riding, shark fighting activities, to your more relaxed beachside latte and croissant establishments.



If you’re an eco-warrior then make sure you’re all over the Eco C-Infinity prints. Made from used plastic bottles, giving new life to waste while reducing the environmental impact, check out Storm Shooter, Storm Buoy and Custard Tart.

Funky Trunks and Funkita are excited to have collaborated with multi-award winning, large-scale mural artist, George Rose. Using her love of colour, gradients and type to spread her uplifting messages, George has travelled the global street art festival circuit from the USA across Europe, Taiwan and Australia. She has recently received the 2020 Resene Total Colour Visual Art award and in 2019 was awarded ‘Best Mural’ for the Street Art Australia Prize. Look out for Smooth Stroke, Spraying Alive, Different Strokes and Paper Cut.

We’re sure you’ll love the new Flying Start collection from Funky Trunks and Funkita. You can shop the collection at SwimOutlet now by clicking here.

