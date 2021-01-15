IHSA A-Finalist Frank Tirone Verbals to Denver (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Frank Tirone of the Academy Bullets in Illinois has verbally committed to Denver for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Oak Park River Forest High School in the Chicago area.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Denver! I want to thank my friends, family, coaches, and teammates for their support #gopios

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.89

100 free – 45.51

200 free – 1:42.68

100 fly – 51.57

At the 2020 Illinois HS State Championships last February, Tirone was an A-finalist in the 50 free, placing sixth. He also swam on all three of OPRF’s free relays, all of which placed in A-finals, his meet highlighted by a 20.06 anchor on the medley.

Tirone has raced a few times since the pandemic hit, including a near-best in the 50 free (21.0). In December, he raced the 50m and 100m free in long course meters at the OLY Invite in Indiana, hitting a lifetime best in the 50m free (24.41).

At the 2020 Summit League Champs, Tirone would’ve been an A-finalist in the 50/100/200 free, and his bests are close to A-final speed in the 50/100.

Last season, Denver’s sprint group was among the best sprint groups in the entire nation. Cameron Auchinachie and Sid Farber ranked #12 and #13 in the nation in the 50 free, and both ranked in the top-40 last year in the 100 free.

Tirone joins Kieran Watson, Connor Hughes and Will Melsha in Denver’s incoming class.

