How To Watch The FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

The first ever FINA Champions Swim Series competition will take place this weekend in Guangzhou, China, with many of the world’s best swimmers competing. This will be the first of three stops in 2019, with the series moving to Budapest and then Indianapolis later on.

The format features timed final events with just four swimmers and a significant amount of prize money on the line. For a full preview of the competition, click here.

In order to watch the event live, there are a few different streaming options.

It will be live on The Olympic Channel, with racing beginning at 8:00 am Eastern on Saturday and 7:30 on Sunday and NBCSN will have additional coverage on Saturday at 11 pm. The broadcast will feature Missy Franklin making her debut as an analyst.

The event will also be live on FINA TV both days.

