How Ryan Lochte Beat Michael Phelps at the 2011 World Championships

Hear 12x Olympic medalist and Spire Ambassador Ryan Lochte describe the race strategy that won him the 200 Free World Title in 2011. In the race, he planned to go underwater for 15m off the 100 free wall, passing Michael Phelps and keeping the lead for the last 100 meters.

Watch the full race video here:

We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte.  See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.

Jimmy
27 seconds ago

Where does Lochte train now?

PhillyMark
8 minutes ago

His underwater were next level in 2011. His last 100 in the 800 free relay vs Gilot was insane with 2 unbelievable walls.

I Wonder
1 hour ago

I’ve always wondered if those two swims were Phelps least favorite silver medals. I’m sure the Crocker, Biedermann, Le Clos and Schooling ones hurt, but to lose those races to the only guy who’s anywhere close to you has to really sting. And he definitely hates to not have that world record

Mr Piano
1 hour ago

What really stung me in Dressel interview Graham Bingsinger is that both Caeleb and Troy seemed confident that Lochte was in terrific form in 2020, and that the pandemic “broke him” so to speak. He’s one of the greatest in history, unfortunate that he didn’t get to go out with a bang like Phelps did.

Thomas
Reply to  Mr Piano
56 minutes ago

It would be exciting to see Lochte splash around at masters meets and flex some of his natural talent. It’s not the Olympics or the bang he wants, but it would still be exciting as fans

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Thomas
52 minutes ago

Couldn’t agree more. And after spending 2 days with him, he absolutely could if he wanted to. His underwater alone carry him in short course, yards or meters

nuotofan
Reply to  Mr Piano
53 minutes ago

Unfortunately for Lochte, the difference between Phelps and him at Olympics (by far the most important event) is huge, not only because of the last edition (Rio 2016). I think that the most impressive thing is that London 2012 had to be “The Lochte’s Olympics”, his best answer to Phelps’ 8 golds at Beijing08, considering that Lochte had been the best swimmer in the World in 2010 and 2011 whilst Phelps struggled to find motivations. But even at London 2012 (Phelps’ worst Olympics excluding the first at 15 at Sydney 2000) Phelps was most successful than Lochte (who was in the best period of his career).

