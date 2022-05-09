How Ryan Lochte Beat Michael Phelps at the 2011 World Championships

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

Hear 12x Olympic medalist and Spire Ambassador Ryan Lochte describe the race strategy that won him the 200 Free World Title in 2011. In the race, he planned to go underwater for 15m off the 100 free wall, passing Michael Phelps and keeping the lead for the last 100 meters.

Watch the full race video here:

We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte. See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.