How Ryan Lochte Beat Michael Phelps at the 2011 World Championships

Hear 12x Olympic medalist and Spire Ambassador Ryan Lochte describe the race strategy that won him the 200 Free World Title in 2011. In the race, he planned to go underwater for 15m off the 100 free wall, passing Michael Phelps and keeping the lead for the last 100 meters.
Watch the full race video here:
We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte. See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.
Where does Lochte train now?
His underwater were next level in 2011. His last 100 in the 800 free relay vs Gilot was insane with 2 unbelievable walls.
I’ve always wondered if those two swims were Phelps least favorite silver medals. I’m sure the Crocker, Biedermann, Le Clos and Schooling ones hurt, but to lose those races to the only guy who’s anywhere close to you has to really sting. And he definitely hates to not have that world record
What really stung me in Dressel interview Graham Bingsinger is that both Caeleb and Troy seemed confident that Lochte was in terrific form in 2020, and that the pandemic “broke him” so to speak. He’s one of the greatest in history, unfortunate that he didn’t get to go out with a bang like Phelps did.
It would be exciting to see Lochte splash around at masters meets and flex some of his natural talent. It’s not the Olympics or the bang he wants, but it would still be exciting as fans
Couldn’t agree more. And after spending 2 days with him, he absolutely could if he wanted to. His underwater alone carry him in short course, yards or meters
Unfortunately for Lochte, the difference between Phelps and him at Olympics (by far the most important event) is huge, not only because of the last edition (Rio 2016). I think that the most impressive thing is that London 2012 had to be “The Lochte’s Olympics”, his best answer to Phelps’ 8 golds at Beijing08, considering that Lochte had been the best swimmer in the World in 2010 and 2011 whilst Phelps struggled to find motivations. But even at London 2012 (Phelps’ worst Olympics excluding the first at 15 at Sydney 2000) Phelps was most successful than Lochte (who was in the best period of his career).