FINA Ratifies Kolesnikov’s (Former) WR, Numerous World Junior Records

FINA, the international governing body for aquatic sports, has recently ratified a number of records broken over the last 12 months, headlined by one former world record and several World Junior Records that no longer have an asterisk attached to them.

Records set at the 2021 World Short Course Championships, European LC Championships and European SC Championships that were pending confirmation were given the green light, including Kliment Kolesnikov‘s previous world record swims in the men’s 50 backstroke (LCM).

Kolesnikov became the first swimmer to break 24 seconds in the event at the European Championships last May, clocking 23.93 in the semi-finals before blasting his way to a time of 23.80 in the final.

While those swims only earn official confirmation as of now, their place as the existing world record is no more as American Hunter Armstrong rocketed his way to a time of 23.71 less than two weeks at the U.S. Trials in Greensboro.

Records were also ratified from the 2021 European Junior Championships, Italian SC Championships and the International Swimming League (ISL) season.

Newly Ratified World Junior Records

In the summer of 2019, FINA said it would not ratify records unless they were in compliance with FINA rules, which include seeking approval six months prior to competition and the presence of drug testers to collect samples from any record breakers.

While the world junior records in particular have generally taken long periods of time before being ratified, some of these swims also end up occurring at a competition where drug testers are absent, meaning they’ll never get FINA ratificaiton. A recent example of this would be the 4:29.12 400 IM (LCM) swim from Canada’s Summer McIntosh.