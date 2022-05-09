Swimming Canada Releases Full Roster For 2022 Commonwealth Games

Swimming Canada announced Monday the 31 names who will represent the Canadian flag at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, with the swimming competition running from July 29 through August 3.

There is one major change from Swimming Canada’s initial list of nominees for the Commonwealth Games, which was released shortly after the conclusion of the Canadian Swimming Trials in early April, as two-time Olympian Yuri Kisil will not compete in Birmingham.

With Kisil declining his spot, the door opened up for Stephen Calkins to join the team. Calkins had a brief two-day retirement before learning he was being named to the roster. Calkins will help shore up the Canadian men’s 400 free relay, having finished sixth at last month’s Trials in a time of 49.96.

With Kisil out and Markus Thormeyer not racing at the Trials, two names who have been mainstays in Canadian men’s swimming will be absent in Birmingham.

The rest of the roster remains intact, with the formidable Canadian women’s contingent competing including individual Olympic medalists Maggie MacNeil, Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse, plus rising star Summer McIntosh.

Taylor Ruck, who won a record-tying eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was notably not among the nominees when they were released in early April.

The Para swimmers added to the team include 10-time Paralympic medalist Aurelie Rivard and fellow 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Philippe Vachon.

The other Para swimmers named to the squad were Sophie Angus, Nicholas Bennett, Camille Berube, Alexander Elliot, Danielle Kisser and Nicolas-Guy Turbide.

FULL CANADIAN COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROSTER

First Name Last Name Hometown Javier Acevedo Toronto, ON Sophie Angus Weston, CT Jeremy Bagshaw Victoria, BC Katrina Bellio Mississauga, ON Nicholas Bennett Parksville, BC Camille Bérubé Gatineau, QC Eric Brown Pointe-Claire, QC Stephen Calkins Calgary, AB Tessa Cieplucha Georgetown, ON James Dergousoff Christina Lake, BC Alexander Elliot Kitchener, ON Collyn Gagne Oakville, ON Ruslan Gaziev Toronto, ON Mary-Sophie Harvey Trois-Rivières, QC Patrick Hussey Beaconsfield, QC Ella Jansen Burlington, ON Danielle Kisser Delta, BC Finlay Knox Okotoks, AB Joshua Liendo Markham, ON Maggie MacNeil London, ON Kylie Masse LaSalle, ON Summer McIntosh Toronto, ON Penny Oleksiak Toronto, ON Sydney Pickrem Clearwater, FL Aurélie Rivard St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC Katarina Roxon Kippens, NL Kayla Sanchez Scarborough, ON Katerine Savard Pont-Rouge, QC Rebecca Smith Red Deer, AB Nicolas-Guy Turbide Quebec City, QC Philippe Vachon Blainville, QC

SWIMMING CANADA 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES STAFF