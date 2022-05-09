Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Canada Releases Full Roster For 2022 Commonwealth Games

Comments: 4

Swimming Canada announced Monday the 31 names who will represent the Canadian flag at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, with the swimming competition running from July 29 through August 3.

There is one major change from Swimming Canada’s initial list of nominees for the Commonwealth Games, which was released shortly after the conclusion of the Canadian Swimming Trials in early April, as two-time Olympian Yuri Kisil will not compete in Birmingham.

With Kisil declining his spot, the door opened up for Stephen Calkins to join the team. Calkins had a brief two-day retirement before learning he was being named to the roster. Calkins will help shore up the Canadian men’s 400 free relay, having finished sixth at last month’s Trials in a time of 49.96.

With Kisil out and Markus Thormeyer not racing at the Trials, two names who have been mainstays in Canadian men’s swimming will be absent in Birmingham.

The rest of the roster remains intact, with the formidable Canadian women’s contingent competing including individual Olympic medalists Maggie MacNeilPenny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse, plus rising star Summer McIntosh.

Taylor Ruck, who won a record-tying eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was notably not among the nominees when they were released in early April.

The Para swimmers added to the team include 10-time Paralympic medalist Aurelie Rivard and fellow 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Philippe Vachon.

The other Para swimmers named to the squad were Sophie AngusNicholas BennettCamille BerubeAlexander ElliotDanielle Kisser and Nicolas-Guy Turbide.

FULL CANADIAN COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROSTER

First Name Last Name Hometown
Javier Acevedo Toronto, ON
Sophie Angus Weston, CT
Jeremy Bagshaw Victoria, BC
Katrina Bellio Mississauga, ON
Nicholas Bennett Parksville, BC
Camille Bérubé Gatineau, QC
Eric Brown Pointe-Claire, QC
Stephen Calkins Calgary, AB
Tessa Cieplucha Georgetown, ON
James Dergousoff Christina Lake, BC
Alexander Elliot Kitchener, ON
Collyn Gagne Oakville, ON
Ruslan Gaziev Toronto, ON
Mary-Sophie Harvey Trois-Rivières, QC
Patrick Hussey Beaconsfield, QC
Ella Jansen Burlington, ON
Danielle Kisser Delta, BC
Finlay Knox Okotoks, AB
Joshua Liendo Markham, ON
Maggie MacNeil London, ON
Kylie Masse LaSalle, ON
Summer McIntosh Toronto, ON
Penny Oleksiak Toronto, ON
Sydney Pickrem Clearwater, FL
Aurélie Rivard St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
Katarina Roxon Kippens, NL
Kayla Sanchez Scarborough, ON
Katerine Savard Pont-Rouge, QC
Rebecca Smith Red Deer, AB
Nicolas-Guy Turbide Quebec City, QC
Philippe Vachon Blainville, QC

SWIMMING CANADA 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES STAFF

Position First Name Last Name
Team Leader John Atkinson
Asst Team Leader & IST Lead Iain McDonald
Team Manager Jan Hanan
Team Manager Emma Van Steen
Head Coach Martyn Wilby
Team Coach Ryan Mallette
Team Coach Greg Arkhurst
Team Coach Mike Thompson
Team Coach Rob Novak
Team Coach Marc-Andre Pelletier
Team Coach Linda Kiefer
Assistant Coach Sierra Moores
Performance Scientist Tom Vandenbogaerde
Physical Performance Johnny Fuller
Massage Therapist Remo Bucci
Massage Therapist Ron Castro
Physiotherapy Meghan Buttle
Video Analysis Graham Olson
Physician Dr Sara Forsyth
Media Attache Nathan White

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scuncan Dott
2 minutes ago

What about Ingrid Wilm and Bailey Andison?

0
0
Reply
RMS
57 minutes ago

How does Taylor Ruck not get selected?

0
0
Reply
Swimmer
Reply to  RMS
44 minutes ago

I think she’d already announced that she was making herself unavailable for selection for this meet.

0
0
Reply
James Sutherland
Author
Reply to  RMS
41 minutes ago

She may have immediately declined her spot at Trials, because she wasn’t on the initial list of nominees https://swimswam.com/swimming-canada-releases-roster-for-2022-worlds-and-commonwealth-games/

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!