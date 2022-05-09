Daily Swim Coach Workout #650

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
500 warm up
‘Noho Hank’- Swim prefered, AE option
3 x 100 AA: 1:25, A: 1:30, B: 1:40, C: 1:50
3 x 100 AA: 1:20, A: 1:25, B: 1:35, C: 1:45
3 x 100 AA: 1:15, A: 1:20, B: 1:30, C: 1:40
3 x 100 AA: 1:20 A: 1:25, B: 1:35, C: 1:45
3 x 100 AA: 1:15, A: 1:20, B: 1:30, C: 1:40
3 x 100 AA, 1:10, A:1:15, B: 1:25, C: 1:35
1 min rest
3 x 100 2:00 Race ’em all with your friends
200 recovery
1 x 50 Race it with your friends
100 recovery
1 x 25 Race it with your friends
175 recovery
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
