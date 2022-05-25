How Many Gold Medals Will Caeleb Dressel Win at the 2022 World Championships?

Caeleb Dressel concerned me a little on the run-up to U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro. I know the season was short, but he wasn’t swimming that fast. Still, I predicted solid swims, assuming the 7-time Olympic gold medalist knew what he was doing.

My predictions ahead of U.S Trials:

100 fly Prediction – 50.2 – (Dressel final results 50.20)

50 free Prediction – 21.3 – (Dressel final results 21.29)

100 free Prediction – 47.62 – (Dressel final results 47.79)

200 free Prediction – 1:45.8 – (Dressel final results – 0, push, a no-show, breaking my heart!)

*50 fly? I didn’t make a prediction, but most commenters said 22.6-8. (Dressel final results 22.84.)

At Trials I sat with the Dressel family for a few sessions. They’re fun. Mom cheers like it’s a football game. While I was a little nervous for Caeleb, they were completely chill. It seems they knew he would deliver in Greensboro. That experience makes me a little more bullish about World Champs.

See my Caeleb Dressel 2022 World Championship Predictions:

50 free – 21.09 – gold

100 free – 47.11 – gold

100 fly – 49.44 – for a new world record and the gold

50 fly – 22.3 – gold

Relays?

4×100 free – gold

4×100 medley – gold

4×100 mixed medley – gold (for some redemption)

4×100 mixed free – silver

4×200 free? Nope. I’ve lost all hope for Dressel swimming this.

So, I’m saying 7 gold medals. But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

Follow Caeleb Dressel on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram here.

RECENT SWIMSWAM VIDEOS

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.