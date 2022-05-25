How Many Gold Medals Will Caeleb Dressel Win at the 2022 World Championships?

Caeleb Dressel concerned me a little on the run-up to U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro. I know the season was short, but he wasn’t swimming that fast. Still, I predicted solid swims, assuming the 7-time Olympic gold medalist knew what he was doing.
My predictions ahead of U.S Trials:
- 100 fly Prediction – 50.2 – (Dressel final results 50.20)
- 50 free Prediction – 21.3 – (Dressel final results 21.29)
- 100 free Prediction – 47.62 – (Dressel final results 47.79)
- 200 free Prediction – 1:45.8 – (Dressel final results – 0, push, a no-show, breaking my heart!)
- *50 fly? I didn’t make a prediction, but most commenters said 22.6-8. (Dressel final results 22.84.)
At Trials I sat with the Dressel family for a few sessions. They’re fun. Mom cheers like it’s a football game. While I was a little nervous for Caeleb, they were completely chill. It seems they knew he would deliver in Greensboro. That experience makes me a little more bullish about World Champs.
See my Caeleb Dressel 2022 World Championship Predictions:
- 50 free – 21.09 – gold
- 100 free – 47.11 – gold
- 100 fly – 49.44 – for a new world record and the gold
- 50 fly – 22.3 – gold
Relays?
- 4×100 free – gold
- 4×100 medley – gold
- 4×100 mixed medley – gold (for some redemption)
- 4×100 mixed free – silver
- 4×200 free? Nope. I’ve lost all hope for Dressel swimming this.
So, I’m saying 7 gold medals. But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.
I believe if the Olympics were just about the physical toll of the schedule that Caeleb could have popped a 1:45 mid split and not have it affect the rest of his meet in a negative way, but it’s clear that the entire lead up was incredibly emotionally draining. Shame that we’ll always just have to play what could have been with that event.
Wishing ma boy Caeleb Remel Dressel all the success in Budapest.
#TeamRemel #LetsGetThatBread #Budapest22