Michael Andrew Swam 18 Races in 2 Days at Mare Nostrum Monaco

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR
- Wednesday, May 25th & Thursday, May 26h
- Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona
- LCM (50m)
At the first stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour, Michael Andrew took on a FULL event schedule. This included swimming 50s and 100s of every stroke, with finals of some of those 100s and skins (potentially 4 rounds per event) for the 50s. Andrew describes his lineup and, understandably, the fatigue he felt by the end of it.
Michael Andrew Event Schedule in Monaco
Day 1 Prelims:
100 Free (50.05, 13th)
100 Back (55.02, 3rd)
50 Fly (23.61, 4th)
50 Back (25.23, 1st)
50 Free (22.33, 4th)
50 Fly 1/8 Final (23.38, 2nd)
50 Back 1/8 Final (25.20, 3rd)
50 Free 1/8 Final (22.21, 2rd)
Day 1 Finals:
100 Back (53.97, 2nd)
50 Fly 1/4 Final (23.31, 3rd)
50 Back 1/4 Final (25.66, 5th)
50 Free 1/4 Final (23.40, 8th)
Day 2 Prelims:
100 Fly (52.68, 3rd)
100 Breast (1:00.14, 2nd)
50 Fly Semi-Final (22.90, 1st)
Day 2 Finals:
100 Fly (52.40, 5th)
100 Breast (59.97, 2nd)
50 Fly Final (23.14, 2nd)
Dude’s building endurance for that sub-30 last 50 in 200 IM 💀
We’ll see…
MA is simply a superb athlete, albeit through a very different mode of training and racing. While some have criticized him FOR YEARS, I’ve always been one to sit back and say: let his results speak for the validity of his training and coaching methodology. Well, Tokyo was a pretty good endorsement, and Worlds ought to continue to confirm that. I think he’s a decent role model, gives good press interviews, and LIKES the kids who are his fans. I vote + on MA.
His performance at trials was a pretty good endorsement. In Tokyo not so much.
he won a team medal in Tokyo which by his own admission from worlds the previous year…doesn’t count.
I’m pretty sure he has been incorporating in some traditional sessions in since Tokyo