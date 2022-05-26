Michael Andrew Swam 18 Races in 2 Days at Mare Nostrum Monaco

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

At the first stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour, Michael Andrew took on a FULL event schedule. This included swimming 50s and 100s of every stroke, with finals of some of those 100s and skins (potentially 4 rounds per event) for the 50s. Andrew describes his lineup and, understandably, the fatigue he felt by the end of it.

Michael Andrew Event Schedule in Monaco

Day 1 Prelims:

100 Free (50.05, 13th)

100 Back (55.02, 3rd)

50 Fly (23.61, 4th)

50 Back (25.23, 1st)

50 Free (22.33, 4th)

50 Fly 1/8 Final (23.38, 2nd)

50 Back 1/8 Final (25.20, 3rd)

50 Free 1/8 Final (22.21, 2rd)

Day 1 Finals:

100 Back (53.97, 2nd)

50 Fly 1/4 Final (23.31, 3rd)

50 Back 1/4 Final (25.66, 5th)

50 Free 1/4 Final (23.40, 8th)

Day 2 Prelims:

100 Fly (52.68, 3rd)

100 Breast (1:00.14, 2nd)

50 Fly Semi-Final (22.90, 1st)

Day 2 Finals:

100 Fly (52.40, 5th)

100 Breast (59.97, 2nd)

50 Fly Final (23.14, 2nd)