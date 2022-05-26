Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Swam 18 Races in 2 Days at Mare Nostrum Monaco

Comments: 6

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

At the first stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour, Michael Andrew took on a FULL event schedule. This included swimming 50s and 100s of every stroke, with finals of some of those 100s and skins (potentially 4 rounds per event) for the 50s. Andrew describes his lineup and, understandably, the fatigue he felt by the end of it.

Michael Andrew Event Schedule in Monaco

Day 1 Prelims:

100 Free (50.05, 13th)

100 Back (55.02, 3rd)

50 Fly (23.61, 4th)

50 Back (25.23, 1st)

50 Free (22.33, 4th)

50 Fly 1/8 Final (23.38, 2nd)

50 Back 1/8 Final (25.20, 3rd)

50 Free 1/8 Final (22.21, 2rd)

Day 1 Finals:

100 Back (53.97, 2nd)

50 Fly 1/4 Final (23.31, 3rd)

50 Back 1/4 Final (25.66, 5th)

50 Free 1/4 Final (23.40, 8th)

Day 2 Prelims:

100 Fly (52.68, 3rd)

100 Breast (1:00.14, 2nd)

50 Fly Semi-Final (22.90, 1st)

Day 2 Finals:

100 Fly (52.40, 5th)

100 Breast (59.97, 2nd)

50 Fly Final (23.14, 2nd)

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ukrainian
25 minutes ago

Dude’s building endurance for that sub-30 last 50 in 200 IM 💀

1
0
Reply
Peaty55Paris
Reply to  Ukrainian
7 minutes ago

We’ll see…

0
0
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
55 minutes ago

MA is simply a superb athlete, albeit through a very different mode of training and racing. While some have criticized him FOR YEARS, I’ve always been one to sit back and say: let his results speak for the validity of his training and coaching methodology. Well, Tokyo was a pretty good endorsement, and Worlds ought to continue to confirm that. I think he’s a decent role model, gives good press interviews, and LIKES the kids who are his fans. I vote + on MA.

12
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
44 minutes ago

His performance at trials was a pretty good endorsement. In Tokyo not so much.

2
-1
Reply
Pvdh
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
36 minutes ago

he won a team medal in Tokyo which by his own admission from worlds the previous year…doesn’t count.

1
0
Reply
Blake pierogi
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
25 minutes ago

I’m pretty sure he has been incorporating in some traditional sessions in since Tokyo

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!