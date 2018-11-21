How Long Does it Take The National Team to Get Ready for Golden Goggles? (Video)

On the red carpet, we asked all of your favorite swimmers about what they were wearing. We also asked how long it took each of them to get ready before the event. It appeared that whether you were a sprinter or distance swimmer had little to no bearing on whether you were ready to walk out the door in 10 minutes or 2 hours.

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

The Golden Goggle Awards are USA Swimming’s yearly awards gala, and they’re happening tonight in New York City. You can follow along on the USA Swimming website, which will livestream the event. Follow the link below:

Fans have been voting for the past two months on awards, with the fan vote counting for a portion of the final award decision. You can check out our full ballot here.

Tentative schedule for tonight:

7:00pm – Presentation of 2018 Pan Pacs team, followed by Female Race of the Year, Male Race of the Year, and entertainment

7:45pm – Dinner

8:30pm – Silent Auction ends

8:40pm – remainder of the program, including the rest of the award presentations

After an introduction by host John O’Hurley, the evening got underway with the presentation of the 2018 Pan Pacs team. The staff and athletes walked in a number of unique ways, ranging from the men’s coaching staff dabbing to a few semi-nervous waves to bows…and some flossing.