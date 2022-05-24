How Have the U.S. Olympic Trials Cuts Progressed Since 2008?

On Monday, USA Swimming released the qualifying standards for the 2024 US Olympic Trials.

Unsurprisingly, every standard is faster than it was for the 2021 event. You can read our breakdown comparison of the 2024 cuts versus 2021 here. In this post, we’ll be looking at a broader view of how U.S. Olympic Trials cuts have progressed since the 2008 Olympic Trials.

In the tables below, you’ll find the progression of U.S. Olympic Trials standards dating back to 2008, including the total time change since 2008 and the percentage change since 2008. Note: The women’s 1500 free and men’s 800 free were only added to the Olympic schedule starting during the 2020 Olympics.

WOMEN Event 2008 2012 2016 2020 Wave I 2020 Wave II 2024 Time Change Since 2008 Percentage Change Since 2008 50 Free 26.39 26.39 26.19 25.99 25.65 25.69 -0.70 -2.65% 100 Free 57.19 57.19 56.49 56.29 55.56 55.79 -1.40 -2.44% 200 Free 2:03.39 2:03.19 2:02.39 2:01.69 2:00.24 2:00.89 -2.50 -2.02% 400 Free 4:19.39 4:19.39 4:17.99 4:16.89 4:13.28 4:15.49 -3.90 -1.50% 800 Free 8:50.49 8:50.49 8:49.99 8:48.09 8:44.01 8:45.79 -4.70 -0.88% 1500 Free — — — 16:49.19 16:44.60 16:45.69 N/A N/A 100 Back 1:04.59 1:03.99 1:03.39 1:02.69 1:01.49 1:01.89 -2.70 -4.18% 200 Back 2:17.99 2:17.99 2:16.59 2:14.69 2:12.94 2:13.59 -4.40 -3.18% 100 Breast 1:12.59 1:12.19 1:11.49 1:10.99 1:09.55 1:10.29 -2.30 -3.16% 200 Breast 2:35.99 2:35.99 2:34.99 2:33.29 2:30.49 2:31.69 -4.30 -2.75% 100 Fly 1:02.39 1:01.99 1:01.19 1:00.69 59.59 1:00.19 -2.20 -3.52% 200 Fly 2:16.69 2:16.49 2:14.99 2:14.59 2:12.56 2:13.69 -3.0 -2.19% 200 IM 2:20.49 2:19.49 2:18.69 2:17.39 2:15.26 2:16.09 -4.40 -3.13% 400 IM 4:55.89 4:55.89 4:54.99 4:51.79 4:47.72 4:49.89 -6.0 -2.34%

Here is the men’s table:

MEN Event 2008 2012 2016 2020 Wave I 2020 Wave II 2024 Time Change Since 2008 Percentage Change Since 2008 50 Free 23.49 23.49 23.29 23.19 22.71 22.79 -0.70 -2.97% 100 Free 51.59 51.49 50.69 50.49 49.74 49.99 -1.60 -3.10% 200 Free 1:52.89 1:52.89 1:51.89 1:50.79 1:49.65 1:49.99 -2.90 -2.56% 400 Free 3:59.99 3:59.99 3:58.69 3:57.29 3:54.21 3:55.59 -4.40 -1.83% 800 Free — — — 8:12.99 8:08.95 8:09.69 N/A N/A 1500 Free 15:53.59 15:53.59 15:49.99 15:44.89 15:35.76 15:39.89 -13.60 -1.42% 100 Back 57.99 57.59 57.19 56.59 54.41 55.69 -2.30 -3.96% 200 Back 2:04.99 2:04.99 2:03.79 2:02.99 2:00.81 2:01.69 -3.30 -2.64% 100 Breast 1:04.69 1:04.69 1:03.69 1:03.29 1:01.97 1:02.19 -2.50 -3.86% 200 Breast 2:20.79 2:20.79 2:18.39 2:17.89 2:15.28 2:15.99 -4.80 -3.40% 100 Fly 55.59 55.29 54.79 54.19 53.37 53.59 -2.0 -3.59% 200 Fly 2:03.99 2:03.99 2:01.99 2:01.19 1:59.63 2:00.49 -3.50 -2.82% 200 IM 2:07.39 2:06.59 2:05.09 2:04.09 2:03.02 2:03.49 -3.90 -3.06% 400 IM 4:30.49 4:30.49 4:27.49 4:25.99 4:23.24 4:25.19 -5.30 -1.95%

Naturally, times have gotten quite a bit faster across the board since 2008. The single greatest change in a specific discipline has come in women’s backstroke, which has seen a 2.7-second improvement in the 100 and 4.40 seconds in the 200 in the last 5 Olympic cycles. Men’s breaststroke is another discipline which has seen tremendous improvement, as the 100 cut has gotten 2.5 seconds faster, while the 200 has come down 4.80 seconds.

On an interesting note, the women’s 800 free has gotten 4.7 seconds faster since 2008, while the men’s 1500 has seen the cut come down a whopping 13.60 seconds.

Also notable, time standards have come down under barriers in a number of events for the 2024 Olympic Trials. For example, the men’s 100 free cut is now under 50 seconds, and the 200 is under 1:50. The women’s 400 IM has dipped under 4:50 as well. Of course, the cuts were under those marks for the 2020 Wave II meet, however, that was a unique case as the COVID-19 pandemic led USA Swimming to split the meet in half.