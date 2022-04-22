Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Fast Will Katie Ledecky Swim At U.S. World Championship Trials?

Comments: 4

10-time Olympic swimming medalist Katie Ledecky unpacks her entire Pro Swim season and training in this interview. Ledecky’s straight to the point, noting her training-hub change to Florida under coach Anthony Nesty and the shortened season. Per usual, she seems completely unfazed by anything. Looking ahead, U.S. World Trials is just another meet.  I have a feeling she’s not going to be fully rested in Greensboro–but I have no confirmation on that.

PREDICTIONS: I overshot my predictions for the San Antonio Pro Swim, but  that’s really all Ledecky needs to do to make Team USA. Here’s my reset for USA Swimming’s International Team Trials , aka World Championship Trials:

200 free – 1.54.2
400 free – 3 59.7
800 free – 8 18.7
Mile – 15 35

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

Follow Katie Ledecky on Instagram.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram.

RECENT GMM EPISODES

 

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Caeleb Remel Cultist
18 minutes ago

Katherine Grimes will give Kathleen Genevieve Ledecky a good run for her money in the 800 and 1500m freestyle.

comment image

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Caeleb Remel Cultist
1
-5
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Caeleb Remel Cultist
14 minutes ago

….that’s a big flex….

2
0
Reply
There's no doubt that he's tightening up
24 minutes ago

200 is a bit fast and 800 is too slow.

If she swam at a constant speed for a 15:35 1500, she would flip in 8:18.67 at the 800 lol

3
-2
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  There's no doubt that he's tightening up
15 minutes ago

….800 prediction was too sloooooow….but I’m stuck with it now. Will check back here after next week.

1
0
Reply

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!