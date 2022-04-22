How Fast Will Katie Ledecky Swim At U.S. World Championship Trials?

10-time Olympic swimming medalist Katie Ledecky unpacks her entire Pro Swim season and training in this interview. Ledecky’s straight to the point, noting her training-hub change to Florida under coach Anthony Nesty and the shortened season. Per usual, she seems completely unfazed by anything. Looking ahead, U.S. World Trials is just another meet. I have a feeling she’s not going to be fully rested in Greensboro–but I have no confirmation on that.
PREDICTIONS: I overshot my predictions for the San Antonio Pro Swim, but that’s really all Ledecky needs to do to make Team USA. Here’s my reset for USA Swimming’s International Team Trials , aka World Championship Trials:
200 free – 1.54.2
400 free – 3 59.7
800 free – 8 18.7
Mile – 15 35
But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.
Katherine Grimes will give Kathleen Genevieve Ledecky a good run for her money in the 800 and 1500m freestyle.
….that’s a big flex….
200 is a bit fast and 800 is too slow.
If she swam at a constant speed for a 15:35 1500, she would flip in 8:18.67 at the 800 lol
….800 prediction was too sloooooow….but I’m stuck with it now. Will check back here after next week.