How Fast Will Katie Ledecky Swim At U.S. World Championship Trials?

10-time Olympic swimming medalist Katie Ledecky unpacks her entire Pro Swim season and training in this interview. Ledecky’s straight to the point, noting her training-hub change to Florida under coach Anthony Nesty and the shortened season. Per usual, she seems completely unfazed by anything. Looking ahead, U.S. World Trials is just another meet. I have a feeling she’s not going to be fully rested in Greensboro–but I have no confirmation on that.

PREDICTIONS: I overshot my predictions for the San Antonio Pro Swim, but that’s really all Ledecky needs to do to make Team USA. Here’s my reset for USA Swimming’s International Team Trials , aka World Championship Trials:

200 free – 1.54.2

400 free – 3 59.7

800 free – 8 18.7

Mile – 15 35

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

Follow Katie Ledecky on Instagram.



Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram.

RECENT GMM EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.