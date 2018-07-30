How Does Simone Manuel Handle the 13-Hour Plane Ride to Tokyo? (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.67, 2017

American Record: Simone Manuel , 23.97, 2017

, 23.97, 2017 Championship Record: Dara Torres, 24.25, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Cate Campbell, 24.13, 2008

Simone Manuel completed the sprint sweep in a new U.S. Open and Meet Record of 24.10. That was Manuel’s 3rd best time ever and the 4th fastest American performance in history. Olympic teammate Abbey Weitzeil has been making her way back to the top of the sprint ranks after missing her best times last summer. She was 2nd here in 24.56, her fastest time since 2016.

After taking a post-2016 break, Indiana’s Margo Geer has been making a comeback. Geer, who put up her bests in the sprint free races this year during the Pro Swim Series, was 3rd in 24.79. That was just hundredths off her best and gives her a medal in both sprint races this week. 18-year-old Grace Ariola was 4 hundredths back, touching 4th in 24.83. Ariola was a hundredth shy of her best from last summer’s World Junior Championships. She’s the 3rd fastest 17-18 year old American ever behind only Manuel and Weitzeil.

Veteran sprinter Madison Kennedy was the only other swimmer under 25 for 5th in 24.92. Olympic sprinter Lia Neal came in behind her at 25.00 for 6th. 15-year-old Gretchen Walsh, who has made headlines with he sprint free performances this weekend, clipped her best down to a 25.03 as she placed 8th. Walsh is now the 3rd fastest American ever in the 15-16 age group. She was a finalist in both the 50 and 100 free this weekend.