Houston Downs SMU 190-104

HOUSTON vs SMU (women’s meet)

Wednesday, October 23rd

Houston, TX

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

Houston – 190 SMU – 104

The Houston Cougars downed SMU in an in-state matchup on Wednesday, October 23rd. Houston won 11 of 16 events, also swimming the last event exhibition (not for points). Sam Medlin (Houston) was a double event winner, sweeping the distance freestyles. Medlin kicked off her day with a 10:15.44, which was a season best by 14 seconds. Medlin went on to win the 500 free, touching in 5:01.23. That time came in well of Medlin’s season best of 4:53.91, which she swam against Tulane earlier this month. Medlin also provided a 52.24 on the 3rd leg of the Houston A 400 free relay. The relay swam exhibition, but was the fastest in the field. Mykenzie Leehy led the squad off in 52.37, and was followed by Zarena Brown (51.11), Medlin, and Hanna Blewett (51.65) for a final time of 3:27.37.

Zarena Brown had won the 100 free earlier in the meet with a 50.98, a little faster than she split in the relay. Similarly, Leehy was also faster in the individual 100 free, touching in 52.08 for second place. Brown also won the 200 free in 1:49.10, which was her first time under 1:50 this season. Additionally, Brown was victorious in the 50 free, finishing in 23.65. Brown’s 100 and 50 free times were also her best of the season to date.

Houston’s Ionna Sacha was another double event winner, sweeping the backstroeks. Sacha posted a 55.24 in the 100 back, out-pacing teammate Laura Laderoute (55.51). Sacha then swam a 1:58.98 in the 200 back, clearing the field by over 3 seconds.

Other event winners:

PRESS RELEASE – HOUSTON:

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving program defeated SMU on Wednesday afternoon at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in a 190-104 decision.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars picked up their second conference dual-meet victory of the season after winning 11 events, including two podium sweeps.

Zarena Brown , Samantha Medlin and Ioanna Sacha each ranked up multiple first-place finishes.

, and each ranked up multiple first-place finishes. Brown won a trio of events, winning the 50 Free (23.65), 100 Free (50.98) and 200 Free (1:49.10).

Medlin walked away with wins in the 500 Free (5:01.23) and 1000 Free (10:15.44).

Ioanna Sacha posted top finishes in each of the backstroke events as she won the 100 Back at 55.24 and 200 Back at 1:58.98.

posted top finishes in each of the backstroke events as she won the 100 Back at 55.24 and 200 Back at 1:58.98. Gaby Jimenez led the Cougars to a sweep of the 100 Breaststroke as she finished at 1:03.59. Angeliki Mavrantza finished second (1:04.04) and Peyton Kondis third (1:04.08).

led the Cougars to a sweep of the 100 Breaststroke as she finished at 1:03.59. finished second (1:04.04) and third (1:04.08). Houston also swept the 200 Breaststroke as Audrey McKinnon led the Cougars at 2:18.61. Kondis finished second at 2:18.92 and Mavrantza finished third at 2:19.59.

led the Cougars at 2:18.61. Kondis finished second at 2:18.92 and Mavrantza finished third at 2:19.59. On the boards, Jolie Blodgett led Houston in the 1-meter with a third-place finish. Blodgett racked up 263.40 points. Lauren Burrell took fourth-place with 253.43 points, followed by Katie Deininger with 248.63 points.

led Houston in the 1-meter with a third-place finish. Blodgett racked up 263.40 points. took fourth-place with 253.43 points, followed by with 248.63 points. In the 3-meter, Deininger won the event with 304.13 points, followed by Burrell in second-place with 302.03 points.

UP NEXT

Houston will travel to Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 1-2, before preparing for the Phill Hansel Invitational Nov. 21-23 at the CRWC.

PRESS RELEASE – SMU:

HOUSTON (SMU) – The SMU women’s swimming and diving team fell on the road at American Athletic Conference foe Houston Wednesday afternoon.

The Mustangs picked up four individual wins at the event led by swimmers Erin Trahan , Gabi Grobler and Olivia Grossklaus and diver Nicole Stambo .

Trahan and Grossklaus swept butterfly events for SMU, with Trahan taking the 100 distance at 55.44 and Grossklaus clocking in at 2:03.40 in the 200. Grobler closed out individual events with a victory in the 200 IM, covering the distance in 2:04.05.

Trahan was also second in the 50 free, while Grossklaus touched second in the 500.

In her second event as a Mustang, Stambo led the divers with a win on 1 meter and an NCAA Zone score of 282.60. It was the second time the freshman hit the Zone qualifying mark this season, after doing so at the season-opening SMU Classic earlier this month.

All four divers achieved at least one Zone qualifying mark at the event, with Taylor Ohlhauser doing so on 1 meter (267.23) with her runner-up performance and Katie Crown (284.70) and Johanna Holloway (281.33) hitting the mark on 3 meter.

Other notable performances included a second-place finish from Felicia Anderson , Grobler, Trahan and Sam Smith in the opening 200-yard medley relay, as well as runner-up finishes from newcomers Frederica Kizek in the 1,000-yard freestyle and Janelle Gursoy in the 200-yard freestyle.

In the final team totals, Houston outscored the Mustangs, 190-104.

The Mustangs are back in action Friday when they travel across the Metroplex to face TCU. Diving action begins at 11 a.m. with swimming to follow at 1 p.m.