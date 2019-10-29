FAU’s Hussein, Downey Sweep CCSA Men’s Honors

Courtesy: Coastal Collegiate Sports Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – FAU earns a CCSA Swimmer and Diver of the Week honors sweep, announced Tuesday by the league office. Rateb Hussein was tabbed Swimmer of the Week while teammate Logan Downey earned Diver of the Week.

CCSA Swimmer of the Week

Rateb Hussein | FAU

Freshman | Cairo, Egypt

– Second career CCSA Swimmer of the Week honor; first to win two honors this season

– Brought home three first-place finishes and a school record against Indian River State, who is coming off a NJCAA National Championship

– Recorded two individual wins in the 100 fly (49.66) and 200 fly (1:49.50); set a personal best in the 200 fly

– In the 200 medley relay, his team broke a three-year FAU freshmen record and his 46.21 split in the 400 free relay was the fasest among his teammates

CCSA Diver of the Week

Logan Downey | FAU

Junior | Plantation, Fla.

– First CCSA Swimmer of the Week honor this season; FAU has earned all three diver of the week honors this season

– Brought home two second-place finishes against Indian River State this past weekend

– Recorded a season-best score of 250.12 on the 3-meter dive, finishing just behind the reigning NJCAA National Champion

– Earned a score of 232.72 in the 1-meter dive