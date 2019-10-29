Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn Bring Home SEC Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Southeastern Conference

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Alec Connolly, Tennessee Tennessee’s Alec Connolly, a senior from Knoxville, Tenn., won the 100 free (49.94) in Tennessee’s 150.5-149.5 win over No. 11 Louisville. Connolly also swam the anchor legs of the winning 200 medley relay (1:27.07 – 19.44) and 400 free relay (2:57.49 – 43.00). He placed second in the 50 free (20.33) to close out the meet.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Anton Down-Jenkins, South Carolina South Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins, a sophomore from Wellington, New Zealand, swept both springboard events against No. 3 N.C. State. Down-Jenkins set a personal best of 379.13 in the 1-meter, topping the rest of the field by 49 points. He scored 375.68 in the 3-meter, 65 points ahead of the runner-up.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Harry Homans, Georgia Georgia’s Harry Homans, a freshman from Barrington, R.I., earned three individual wins for the Bulldogs in their dual wins over North Carolina and Duke. At Chapel Hill, Homans took first in the 100 back (49.49) and 200 back (1:46.27) for his first collegiate wins. In Durham, he won the 200 back (1:46.80) and placed second in the 400 IM (3:59.62) and third in the 100 back (49.63).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Erika Brown, Tennessee Tennessee’s Erika Brown, a senior from Charlotte, N.C., posted three individual wins and was a part of the first-place 200 medley relay in the Lady Vols’ 172.5-127.5 win over No. 13 Louisville. Brown recorded B-cut times in the 100 free (48.86), 100 fly (52.29) and 100 back (53.03). She also swam anchor for the winning relay squad (1:39.41 – 45.68).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Alison Maillard, Auburn Auburn’s Alison Maillard, a senior from Houston, Texas, won both diving events for the second straight meet to score 18 points in Auburn’s win over Arkansas. Maillard scored a 318.15 in the 1-meter and 314.78 in the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Zoie Hartman, Georgia Georgia’s Zoie Hartman, a freshman from Danville, Calif., collected three individual wins along with a win in the 400 free relay in the Bulldogs’ dual wins over North Carolina and No. 17 Duke. Hartman registered B-cut times to win the 100 breaststroke (1:00.84), the 200 breaststroke (2:12.32) and the 200 IM (1:59.50) at UNC. At Duke, she swam the anchor leg of the first-place 400 free relay (3:20.41 – 50.23) while placing third in the 50 free (23.46) and 100 free (50.49).