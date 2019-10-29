USA Women’s Water Polo Will Host 2019 Holiday Cup in Princeton, New Jersey

IRVINE, Calif. – The USA Water Polo Women’s National Team, the defending Olympic champions and top-ranked team in the world, will call DeNunzio Pool and Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey home this December when they host the 2019 USA Water Polo Holiday Cup.

Team USA, winners of the last three FINA World Championships, will welcome Canada, Russia, Italy and the Netherlands for six days of competition this December 16-21. Currently on a 59-game winning streak, the USA Women’s National Team returns to action this December after qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games this past June followed by gold medals at the FINA World Championship and Pan American Games.

DeNunzio Pool is home to the Princeton University Men’s and Women’s Water Polo Teams. Team USA goalkeeper and 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC) helped the Tigers to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2013 and 2015 and will be back playing a competitive match at Princeton for the first time since her senior season in 2017.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on campus and to having the opportunity to share my Team USA experience with the people who supported me throughout my time as a student-athlete at Princeton!” said Johnson.

A complete match schedule is available below with FREE admission available for all matches. Team rosters, promotions and live broadcast coverage will be announced in the coming weeks.

2019 USA Water Polo Holiday Cup

December 16-21 – DeNunzio Pool – Princeton, NJ

Subject to change – all times Eastern

Monday, December 16

5:30pm – Canada vs Netherlands

7:00pm – USA vs Russia

Tuesday, December 17

5:30pm – Italy vs Russia

7:00pm – USA vs Netherlands

Wednesday, December 18

5:30pm – Italy vs Canada

7:00pm – Netherlands vs Russia

Thursday, December 19

5:30pm – Italy vs Netherlands

7:00pm – USA vs Canada

Friday, December 20

5:30pm – Russia vs Canada

7:00pm – USA vs Italy

Saturday, December 21

10:00am – 4th place vs 3rd place

11:30am – 1st place vs 2nd place