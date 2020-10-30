Heilmans Brothers, Molly Blanchard Post Best Times In Cavalier Aquatics Dual

Cavalier Aquatics vs Poseidon Swimming Dual Meet

October 24th – October 25th, 2020

Brooks YMCA Pool

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile: “Cavalier Aquatics PSDN Dual Meet”

Over the weekend Cavalier Aquatics hosted Poseiden Swimming Inc. for a dual meet. The meet was packed with fast times, as 11-12 NAG record holder Thomas Heilman was dominant across his age group. Heilman holds the 11-12 NAG records in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 fly.

13-year-old Cavalier Aquatic’s member Thomas Heilman‘s biggest swim came in the 200 fly, where he posted a new best time of 1:53.51. Heilman, competing in the 13 and up age group for the event, took first easily, topping the field by almost five seconds. He was still well off of the NAG record for the 13-14 age group, a 1:45.39 set by Michael Andrew in 2014.

Joining his brother in posting a new best time was 16-year-old Matthew Heilman. The elder of the siblings dropped half a second in the 200 breast to take second in 2:11.64. He was beaten out in the event by his teammate Jack Smith, a 15-year-old, who touched the wall in 209.04.

For Poseiden Swimming Inc, their top performance in the pool came from 16-year-old Molly Blanchard. Blanchard had four best times and six first-place finishes across the two day meet. Her best times came in the 100 breast (1:03.42), 200 IM (2:02.09), 400 IM (4:22.75), and 500 free (5:01.81).

Joining Blanchard in posting multiple best times at the meet was Grey Davis (14) of Cavalier Aquatics. Davis added new bests in the 50 free (23.88), 200 free (1:54.77), and 400 IM (4:24.98). She was also only .01 off of her best in the 200 back, finishing at 2:05.86.

Other Notable Swims