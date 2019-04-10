Hannah Foster Enters NCAA Database After 1 Year at Tennessee

Hannah Foster has entered the NCAA Transfer Database after one year at the University of Tennessee. The Cincinnati, Ohio native has yet to make an official announcement as to her destination for the 2019-20 season but by requesting that her name be placed in the database, she is free to talk to other coaches to explore her options. Her younger brothers Jake Foster and Carson Foster have both made verbal commitments to the University of Texas.

Foster is a versatile swimmer who excels across the board. As a freshman at St. Ursula’s she swam the 50 free and 100 free at the OHSAA Division I state meet. The following years she competed in the 200 IM and 100 free. At Tennessee she notched PBs in the 50 free, 50 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the 2018 Tennessee Invitational. She competed at 2019 SEC Championships in the 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM but did not make finals. Her best times in the 100 free and 200 free date from 2016 and 2015 Winter Juniors, respectively.

Prior to moving to Knoxville, Foster did her club swimming at Mason Manta Rays. She competed at last summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals in the 50/100/200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM and made finals in the 50 free (23rd) and 200 IM (8th).

SCY lifetime bests:

200 IM – 1:59.18

400 IM – 4:17.67

200 free – 1:47.49

100 free – 49.95

50 free – 23.09

100 breast – 1:02.39

100 back – 56.00

