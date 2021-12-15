Guilherme Costa Of Brazil Latest Abu Dhabi Withdrawal

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

We just published a refresher on who we knew was going to be absent from Abu Dhabi due to various reasons, including GBR’s Abbie Wood having mono and Felipe Lima of Brazil dealing with a personal matter.

However, we just learned that Lima’s countrymate Guilherme Costa is the latest big name to pull out of these Short Course World Championships.

As reported by Best Swimming, Costa is ill, suffering from general malaise and a runny nose, although his COVID-19 test was negative. Instead, the 23-year-old multi-South American record holder has been diagnosed with the flu and told not to travel to the competition.

Costa was set to race the men’s 400m and 1500m freestyle events, the latter of which he reigns as 2019 Pan American Games champion.

Possible replacements for Costa in his events include Diogo Villarinho and Allan do Carmo, but nothing has officially been announced yet.