On December 7th, members of the US Olympic swimming team gathered in Miami Beach to celebrate the year that was 2021. On the red carpet, the swimmers had the opportunity to show off their own unique styles in a manner that goes beyond swimsuit, cap, and goggles. See what they wore on the red carpet and how they interpreted the ‘Miami chic’ dress code to this otherwise ‘black tie optional’ event.

See who won which awards at the 2021 Golden Goggles here.

Winners

Breakout Performer of the Year: Lydia Jacoby

Perseverance Award: Annie Lazor

Female Athlete of the Year: Katie Ledecky

Male Athlete of the Year: Caeleb Dressel

Relay Performance of the Year: Men’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay, Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple

Female Race of the Year: Lydia Jacoby, Women’s 100 Breaststroke Olympic Final

Male Race of the Year: Bobby Finke, Men’s 800 Freestyle Olympic Final

Coach of the Year: Gregg Troy

Impact Award: Bob Vincent & Cecil Gordon