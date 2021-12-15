Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Golden Goggles: US Olympic Swimmers on their Red Carpet Fashion

On December 7th, members of the US Olympic swimming team gathered in Miami Beach to celebrate the year that was 2021. On the red carpet, the swimmers had the opportunity to show off their own unique styles in a manner that goes beyond swimsuit, cap, and goggles. See what they wore on the red carpet and how they interpreted the ‘Miami chic’ dress code to this otherwise ‘black tie optional’ event.

See who won which awards at the 2021 Golden Goggles here.

Winners

Breakout Performer of the Year: Lydia Jacoby

Perseverance Award: Annie Lazor

Female Athlete of the Year: Katie Ledecky

Male Athlete of the Year: Caeleb Dressel

Relay Performance of the Year: Men’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay, Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple

Female Race of the Year: Lydia Jacoby, Women’s 100 Breaststroke Olympic Final

Male Race of the Year: Bobby Finke, Men’s 800 Freestyle Olympic Final

Coach of the Year: Gregg Troy

Impact Award: Bob Vincent & Cecil Gordon

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson originally hails from Clay Center, Kansas, where he began swimming at age six.  At age 14 he began swimming club year-round and later with his high school team, making state all four years.  He was fortunate enough to draw the attention of Kalamazoo College where he went on to …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!