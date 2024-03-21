Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh on Tapering for NCAAs: “We don’t take the easy way out”

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest 50 back of all time (22.10) en route to leading the Virginia Cavaliers to another NCAA title in the 200 medley relay. Walsh didn’t swim the 50 back relay lead-off at the ACC Conference championships this year, instead opting to lead-off the 800 free relay at that meet.

After her historic swim in Athens, Walsh explained that consistently tapering the same way for 3 years between ACC and NCAA Championships has worked for her, emphasizing that they put in a week of hard work right after ACCs before coming back down for NCAAs.

