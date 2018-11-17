Grace Oglesby Talks Best Time Through Illness & Injury (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

Grace Oglesby and Mallory Comerford went 1-2 for Louisville in the women’s 100 fly, with Oglesby breaking 51 seconds for the first time in 50.75. Her previous best was a 51.07 from the 2018 NCAAs, while Comerford (50.94) was just .02 off of her best from the 2017 Winter Nationals. They are just the 3rd and 4th swimmers to crack the 51-barrier this season, joining Maggie MacNeil (50.09) and Louise Hansson (50.40).

IU’s Christie Jensen placed 3rd in 52.01, just off her season-best of 51.94 from the ACC/B1G Challenge, while Alena Kraus made it three Cardinals in the top-4 with a 4th place 52.52.