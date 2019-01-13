Get Hyped For British Swimming’s 2019 Competition Year

With the next edition Summer Olympic Games on the horizon, less than 560 days from now, British Swimming is getting hyped for what this upcoming calendar year will bring. Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, Duncan Scott, Alys Thomas and more highlight this pump-up video, showcasing the talent that’s getting ready to take on 2019 with conviction.

Get in sync with the big-ticket swimming dates appearing on British Swimming’s calendar this year:

2019 British Swimming Championships, 16th-21st April

2019 British Para Swimming International Meet/WPS World Series, 25th-28th April

2019 European Junior Championships, Kazan, Russia, 3rd – 7th July

2019 World University Games, Napoli, Italy, 3rd – 14th July

2019 World OPEN WATER Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, 13th – 19th July

2019 World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, 17th – 29th July

2019 British Summer Championships, 23rd – 28th, July

2019 European Youth Olympic Festival, Baku, Azerbaijan, 20th – 28th July

2019 World Para Swimming Championships, Kuching, Malaysia, 29th July – 4th August

2019 European Junior OPEN WATER Championships, Racice, Czech Republic, 1st – 4th August

2019 World Junior Championships, Budapest, Hungary, 20th – 25th August

2019 European Short Course Championships, Glasgow, Scotland, 4th – 8th December