Tickets for National Invitational Championship On Sale Now

On Wednesday, tickets for the 2019 CSCAA National Invitational Championships at Cleveland State University went on sale. The meet will be hosted by CSU at the Robert F. Busbey Natatorium from March 14-16.

Tickets can be purchased by either calling (216) 687-5440 or by clicking on this link.

All-session tickets will include entrance to all six sessions of the meet for $50 in advance. Tickets for just a single session are $10 in advance.

According to the press release, over sixty schools will participate in the meet such as South Carolina, Denver, Navy, Army and many others. The meet, while it doesn’t explicitly exclude swimmers that qualify for the NCAA Championships, is intended to give a national championship-type experience for the next tier of swimmers. Unlike the Division I NCAA Championships, the National Invitational Championship this year will include a 50 bck, 50 breast, 50 fly, 100 IM, and 1000 free as official events.

The CSCAA National Invitational Championships will end four days before the start of the Women’s NCAA Championships from March 20-23 and will end 11 days before the Men’s NCAA Championships from March 27-30 in Austin, Texas. The Florida International women beat Rice to win last year’s team title, while Navy just eked out a win over George Washington in the men’s meet.