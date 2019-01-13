For Christmas, Regan Smith got… A Tire Pressure Gauge (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

2020 Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Regan Smith was out like a rocket, turning at 1:02.21 at the 100 mark. She was certainly feeling it down the final length, but she held on and clocked a 2:07.53. That’s one of her top swims ever, just over a second off of her PR and a second quicker than her old regular season best.

Hali Flickinger closed well, finishing in 2:08.72 and hitting a new best time, erasing her old time of 2:09.22 from Pan Pacs last summer. Isabelle Stadden of Aquajets was 2:10.69 for 3rd and NCAP’s Phoebe Bacon 2:12.37 for 4th.

Lisa Bratton of Aggie Swim Club dropped over three seconds from this morning to go 2:11.80 and win the B final.