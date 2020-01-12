Georgia State Champion Diver Emma Camp Commits to Lehigh University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Camp of Marietta, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to dive for Lehigh University as a member of the class of 2024. Camp attends The Walker School and dives with the Atlanta Diving Association where she is coached by Crawford Berry and Stevie Vines. Camp was the state champion at last spring’s GHSA (Georgia High School) 1A State Championships. She finished 8th at the GHSA 1A-5A State meet.

“I am very excited and extremely blessed to announce my verbal commitment to Lehigh University, where I will continue my academic and athletic careers as a Mountain Hawk diver! I am looking forward to being a part of this amazing LUSD family, with such incredible coaches and team members! Thank you to all who have made this possible! Go Mountain Hawks!!”

Lehigh was led by current junior diver Megan Fennell at last year’s Patriot League Championships. Fennell finished 3rd on the 1-meter and 4th on the 3-meter. Lehigh finished the meet in fourth, falling short of 3rd place Bucknell University by less than 40 points.

