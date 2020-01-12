FINA Officially Releases Case Conclusion On Cleared Swimmer Kira Toussaint

Dutch Olympian Kira Toussaint had a tumultuous 2018/early 2019 battling a false positive doping test for which FINA official withdrew its case.

Toussaint had been on a voluntary suspension after having tested positive for Tulobuterol after a November 2, 2018 doping test at the Beijing stop of the FINA World Cup Series. At the time, FINA’s letter to the athlete stated that a reading of 0.000000001 grams was found in the test.

However, after re-testing of the samples at the same Beijing laboratory, the earlier results of tulobuterol in these samples were indeed incorrect.

Although the FINA Doping Panel withdrew its case against Dutch Olympian Kira Toussaint in March of 2019, the organization published its official decision just last month. The document linked below details the timeline of the test, re-test, communication by the athlete, etc.

In conclusion, however, FINA’s statement published in December 2019 reads:

Toussaint has been on form since this entire ordeal, breaking Dutch national records in both the short course and long course pool over the past year. She wound up taking the 50m back/100m back double gold in Glasgow at the 2019 European Short Course Championships, while also snagging silver in the 200m back.

Toussaint has also already notched an Olympic-qualifying time in the 100m back while competing at the Amsterdam Swim Cup last month.