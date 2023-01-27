Georgia Hosts Emory In Senior Day Meet

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia swimming and diving teams conclude their dual seasons and celebrate the programs’ senior classes this Saturday with a home meet against DIII power Emory.

The meet begins at 11 a.m. at Gabrielsen Natatorium with free admission for all spectators. Live coverage of both the swimming and diving competitions will be available on SEC Network+, with swimming results available to paid subscribers on the MeetMobile app and diving results available on DiveMeets.com.

Prior to the meet, 20 members of the Georgia senior class will be honored for their contributions to the program. The 2023 class includes 11 four-year seniors, five fifth-year athletes, three managers, and a diving graduate assistant.

For the Bulldogs and Eagles, this is the 54th all-time meeting between the men’s programs with Georgia holding a 44-9 lead. On the women’s side, this is the 30th matchup, with Georgia unbeaten in the series. Last season, Georgia swept Emory on Jan. 29 in Athens, with the men winning, 175.5-128.5, and the women prevailing, 150-126.

The 15th-ranked Georgia women (6-3, 2-3 SEC) look to rebound from a 180-120 defeat last Saturday at No. 12 Tennessee. Senior Zoie Hartman again led Georgia with wins in the 200 breaststroke (2:10.75) and 200 IM (1:59.16), as well as a second-place B-cut of 59.95 in the 100 breaststroke. Sophomore Duné Coetzee led a top-three sweep in the 500 freestyle with a B-cut time of 4:45.48, joining fellow second-years Rachel Stege and Abby McCulloh in leading the field. Another sophomore, Eboni McCarty , continued her strong season in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 22.75, while graduate Callie Dickinson took the 200 butterfly with a B-cut time of 1:58.84.

In diving, junior Meghan Wenzel and freshman Hannah Stumpf both turned in terrific performances, sweeping the top two spots on 1-meter. Wenzel earned her seventh win of the season by posting a score of 60.46 on her final dive to finish with a score of 300.23. Stumpf led for much of the event, finishing with a new personal best of 290.40. On 3-meter, Wenzel nearly topped her PB from last week with a second-place mark of 318.15, while Stumpf set a new best as she finished fifth at 289.13.

The No. 11 Georgia men (7-2, 4-1 SEC) also seek to bounce back from a 183-117 loss against No. 6 Tennessee. Junior Jake Magahey led the Bulldogs in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:36.17, followed by a top time of 4:22.76 in the 500 freestyle. In the 200 backstroke, seniors Bradley Dunham (1:42.64) and Ian Grum (1:43.32) took the top two spots, with Dunham and Grum joining junior Wesley Ng in posting B-cuts in the earlier 100 backstroke race. Fellow senior Zach Hils earned his fifth 200 IM win of the season with a time of 1:47.11, followed in second by graduate Andrew Abruzzo , who earlier won the 200 butterfly.

At the well, sophomore Rhett Hopkins posted a career day, setting new personal bests in both springboard events. In the 1-meter, Hopkins scored a fourth-place mark of 325.65, followed by a third-place 359.55 on 3-meter. Fellow sophomore Nolan Lewis nearly set a new PB of his own on 3-meter, placing fourth at 352.05, followed by teammate Kevin Li in fifth at 344.85.

Following this meet, the Georgia swimming and diving teams will turn their attention toward the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships, running Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18 at Texas A&M’s Student Recreation Center.

For all news and updates about Georgia swimming and diving, follow the Bulldogs on Twitter (@UGASwimDive), Instagram (@ugaswimdive), and Facebook (UGA Swimming and Diving).