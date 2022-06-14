George Mason Adds Gracie Sweeney to Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Making the trip to Fairfax, Virginia this fall, Gracie Sweeney of Old Saybrook, Connecticut has announced her decision to attend and swim for George Mason University. Sweeney is currently in her senior season at Daniel Hand High School and swims with the Bulldog Swim Club in New Haven, Connecticut.

Last fall, Sweeney helped lead her school to the state title CIAC Class M Swimming and Diving State Championships. At that meet, she posted the fastest time in Class M in the 100 fly, touching in 57.51. That swim was good enough to earn her 7th across all swimmers in the state. She also added a runner-up finish in 500 free, touching in 5:10.03.

More recently, Sweeney was a multiple event finalist at the ISCA International Senior Cup. Her highest finish at that meet came in the 200 fly, where she touched in 2:07.79. Across the entire meet, she posted seven lifetime bests.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 54.53

200 free – 1:57.16

500 free – 5:07.88

100 fly – 57.51

200 fly – 2:07.74

Sweeney will add depth to the Patriots in numerous events when she arrives on campus this fall. With her lifetime bests, she would have been George Mason’s third fastest performer in the 100 fly and fifth fastest in the 200 fly during the 2022 season. She also would have been among the team’s top swimmers in the 5oo free.

Last season, the Patriot women were led in the butterfly events by senior Jacquee Clabeaux and sophomore Abbey Murtaugh. Murtaugh was the team’s top finisher in both events at the 2022 Atlantic-10 Swimming and Diving Championships. She finished 4th in the 200, less than half a second away from third place.

Joining Sweeney in George Mason’s incoming freshman class will be Angelina Zeidan, Ally Leary, Brooke Nelson, and Ainsley Toews. Of that group, only Zeidan competes in the butterfly events, with a 100 fly just a few tenths faster than Sweeney’s.

