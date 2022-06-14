Sztandera Logs New Polish Record In Women’s 100 Breast

2022 POLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 31st – June 4th

Lublin, Poland

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Polish Championships wrapped up earlier this month, with more than 500 swimmers descending upon Lublin in the hopes of making European Championships-qualifying times.

Along the way, 25-year-old Dominika Sztandera lowered her own national record in the women’s 100m breaststroke, firing off a winning time of 1:07.88 to take the gold.

Spitting 31.64/36.24, Sztandera overtook her own previous Polish standard of 1:07.92 logged at this same meet 5 years ago.

On her achievement, the breaststroker said, ” I am happy that after five years it finally happened – I improved my best time on 100 meters.”

In the women’s 50m breast, it was Barbara Mazurkiewicz who got to the wall first, producing a lifetime best of 31.06. She defeated Sztandera en route to establishing a new national record, shaving .01 off of the time Sztandera put up in 2017.

Post-race, Mazurkiewicz said, “Healthy competition helps, but I must admit that I did not expect that I would go so fast. My coach told me after the fact that this was what he was counting on it.”

Of note, a back injury proved too difficult to handle for Radoslaw Kawecki, which left 18-year-old Ksawery Masiuk to take the 200m back gold. Masiuk won the event in a time of 1:59.33, just off his lifetime best of 1:58.41 established last year.