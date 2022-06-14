Winter Juniors Qualifier Alexandra Breuer (2022) Commits to Georgetown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexandra Breuer, a senior at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, is headed to Georgetown University next fall.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’m going to swim and study at Georgetown University! Thank you to my family and friends and my Bolles coaches and teammates for all the love and support along the way. Hoya Saxa!”

Breuer is a breaststroke/IM specialist with a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breast and Futures cuts in the 100 breast and 200/400 IM. She placed 5th in the 200 IM (2:05.29) and 10th in the 100 breast (1:04.87) at the 2021 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships last November. A month later, she competed with Bolles School Sharks at Winter Juniors East in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Breuer kicked off the 2022 long course season at Orlando Sectionals, where she finaled in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM. She went best times in all three of those LCM events last spring, with 1:14.73/2:39.43 in the breast and 2:24.30 in the IM. In May, she updated her LCM 200 back (2:30.23) and 100 fly (1:09.07) times at the BSS May Senior Invite.

Best SCY Times:

200 breast – 2:16.52

100 breast – 1:04.49

400 IM – 4:23.65

200 IM – 2:05.00

Breuer will join the Hoyas with Allie Sanchez, Angelica Reali, and Lizzy Durgin in the class of 2026. The Georgetown women finished 12 points behind Xavier in fourth place at the 2022 Big East Championships. Breuer’s best times would have made the A finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She will overlap two years with Erin Hood who was an A-finalist in the 200 breast and both IMs.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.