Futures Qualifier MaryGrace Guzzino Verbals to Georgia Tech

MaryGrace Guzzino, a junior at Pearl River High School in New York, has verbally committed to Georgia Tech for the fall of 2023.

“I couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Institute of Technology!! I can’t wait to be a part of such a supportive team. Thank you to my family, my friends, and all of my coaches for getting me to this point. GO YELLOW JACKETS!!”

At the 2021 MR OB Section One Championships, Guzzino won the 100 breast and placed 2nd in the 200 IM.

Guzzino swims club for the BGNW Marlins. At the 2022 Boys & Girls Clubs National Swimming Championships in St. Petersburg, Guzzino won the 400 IM; placed 2nd in the 200 free and 100 fly; placed 3rd in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 fly; and placed 5th in the 50 free.

At the 2022 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships in Orlando, Guzzino placed 16th in the 100 breast.

Guzzino has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the SCY 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM, and the LCM 100 free, 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

Best short-course yards times:

100 free: 51.60

200 back: 2:04.40

100 fly: 56.55

400 IM: 4:24.00

Georgia Tech is a member of the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC). At the 2022 Women’s ACC Championships, Georgia Tech finished 10th out of 12 teams.

If Guzzino had competed in the 2021-22 season, she would’ve been Georgia Tech’s 4th-fastest 200 backstroker, 5th-fastest 400 IMer, 7th-fastest 100 butterflier, and 8th-fastest 100 freestyler.

In most of these events, the top swimmers are pretty young, which gives Guzzino an opportunity to train with the team’s top swimmers for a couple of years when she arrives. In the 200 back, the top two swimmers in the event, Astrid Dirkzwager and Sarah Livingston, are a rising junior and sophomore, respectively. In the 100 fly and 100 free, Zora Ripkova clocked in the fastest times of the season at 53.09 and 49.87 last season as a freshman.

Guzzino joins backstroker Jillian Ferrari and breaststroker Sabyne Brisson for the Georgia Tech class of 2023.

